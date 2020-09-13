Editorial board: Firefighters deserve our thanks, but also our financial support

By early Saturday evening, the fire was brought under control, and residents were allowed back to their homes that same night. With such a quick and effective response, it might be easy to take firefighters for granted. But their work that day was outstanding and certainly saved many homes.

Our firefighters have done outstanding work all summer long keeping Wyoming safe. The same day as the Casper Mountain Fire, crews protected the small, southern Wyoming town of Hanna from destruction. They’ve fought blazes in all parts of the state, in all conditions, and have effectively limited the damage and destruction.

We can help them in two ways. The first is the most obvious: We can do our part of reduce the likelihood of fire. For those of us who live near or in the forest, we can make sure that are homes are protected with defensible space. When we camp, we can take the time to make sure our fire is out before departing. We can properly dispose of cigarettes or other flammable items. And we can avoid high-risk activities that might spark a fire on hot and windy days.