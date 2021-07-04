Editorial board: Getting rid of public newspaper notices makes towns less transparent

There are reasons why laws exist to require government to be transparent. For one, government is doing the public’s business and should be accountable to voters. It is nourished with public money generated by the taxes that individuals and businesses pay. And it makes decisions, large and small, that affect real people.

There’s another reason. Without rules backed up with penalties, some in government would be happy to do the public’s work out of the public eye. They may prefer the lack of publicity and absence of questions.

But transparency, as the saying goes, is the best disinfectant. It reduces the likelihood of waste, bloat or even corruption. When the public is looking, government is more likely to do the right thing.

Recently, the communities of Mills and Bar Nunn have taken steps to make their governments less transparent. Both passed ordinances that they claim exempt them from state laws requiring municipalities to publish public notices in the newspaper on a variety of matters. Instead of publishing notices with a non-government entity, the towns are now posting them on their websites and in public places. Doing so, they say, is more efficient and less costly. (Newspapers like the Star-Tribune charge municipalities for space in their publications.)