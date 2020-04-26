Editorial board: Governor wise to base reopening decisions on data

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is no way to remove emotion from the conversation about reopening our state. Many Wyomingites have lost their jobs. They’ve seen their hours cut back. People are worried about losing their livelihoods, their businesses and even their homes.

Our teachers and students, meanwhile, have been forced to use virtual learning, without the social interaction that is so critical for young people.

And our major industries – energy and tourism – have suffered greatly due to the dramatic drop in travel.

It’s no surprise that protests that have sprung up around the state. People want – and deserve – answers.

They want to know what our leaders have planned.

But it would be a mistake for Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to allow emotion to dictate the schedule and method for reopening parts of our state. If that process happens too quickly, immunologists and other scientists warn we face the prospect of an even bigger wave of COVID-related illnesses, which could force us to begin a second and possibly longer round of social distancing. That, in turn, would likely cause an even greater economic calamity than the one we are now experiencing.