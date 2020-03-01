Editorial board: Groups addressing child homelessness deserve our thanks

A person living in Casper might be surprised to learn that there are many homeless children here. After all, our homeless population keeps mostly out of sight – at least to the majority of us. Instead of living on the streets, people without homes in Casper might sleep at a shelter or on a friend’s couch. They might live in a car that’s tucked away in a spot most never see.

And yet, child homelessness is indeed an issue in the Oil City. In fact, the population of children without a permanent home has grown. The Natrona County School District’s homeless student liaison has been doing her job for 21 years. When she began, she had 19 kids. Now, she works with 182 homeless students.

These students face unique challenges. Navigating childhood and adolescence can be difficult enough without having to wonder where to sleep or bathe or simply find a quiet place to study. Thankfully, there are groups within our community that are working to provide stable housing for these children. These organizations deserve our gratitude – and recognition for their efforts.

