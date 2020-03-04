Editorial board: Harshman set an example by calling out chauvinist comment

Hours after Burns’ crass attempt at humor, Harshman made it clear to all in the Legislature that such comments would not be tolerated.

“I think the remarks were really inappropriate,” Harshman told lawmakers. “I think they were offensive to this body and to our great traditions here. And I don’t appreciate the breach of that privilege that I granted. It’s that decorum and integrity that makes you guys the best House in America, and it’s important it stays maintained.”

Harshman wasn’t done.

“I specifically condemn the language that was used that breached the order of this House of Representatives,” he said.

His comments prompted a standing ovation. And we hope his words are not forgotten. But this is about more than one comment from one former lawmaker. It’s about sending a message that people shouldn’t have to feel uncomfortable while trying to do their jobs. It’s about making it clear that chauvinism or misogyny won’t be tolerated.

Harshman’s response offers a lesson to us on how we should act if we observe someone behaving inappropriately, and we commend the speaker for taking a stand. Rather than tolerating the behavior or simply ignoring it, we all have a responsibility to speak out against this kind of behavior and say clearly and unequivocally: This is unacceptable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0