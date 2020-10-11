Editorial board: Hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients. It's time to do the right thing.

The consequences of new restrictions, especially as we head toward winter, would be catastrophic for our economy. More businesses would close. If schools can’t stay open, parents will be forced again to quickly find day care options or stay away from work.

And more hospitalizations inevitably bring more deaths. COVID-19 fatalities tend to trail spikes in cases by a few weeks. So we likely haven’t felt the full impact of this latest surge.

The irony here is that the people with the loudest voices demanding the opening of our state are also the ones doing the least to keep it from closing again. They are the ones who callously refuse to help protect not only public health, but also our economic vitality, by failing to take simple measures to rein in the virus. How difficult is it wear a face covering at the grocery store? Why is it so hard to simply keep a safe distance from strangers?