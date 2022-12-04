Editorial board: In her vote for same-sex marriage bill, Lummis offers lesson on tolerance

Doing what is right, even when it’s not easy. In theory, we hold that up as an ideal. But in practice, that’s not always the case.

On Nov. 16, Sen. Cynthia Lummis voted in favor of legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage in the U.S. Same-sex marriage has been legal in Wyoming since 2014, and polls show the overwhelming majority of Wyomingites believe it should be allowed. (Public opinion polls show support has grown dramatically over the past 20 years and stood at about 75% as of 2020.)

But among members of Lummis’ own party, especially those in power, strong opposition remains. And opponents let Lummis know they were unhappy with her following the Senate’s procedural vote on the topic. The Wyoming Republican Party lobbied the senator to change her position ahead of a final vote, noting that the state party platform includes a plank that defines marriage as only between a man and a woman. Multiple elected officials also pushed Lummis to reverse course, as did the Wyoming Pastors Network.

Lummis noted that backlash while speaking on the Senate floor last week.

“My days since the first cloture vote on the Respect for Marriage Act as amended have involved a painful exercise in accepting admonishment and fairly brutal self-soul searching,” she said. “Entirely avoidable, I might add, had I simply chosen to vote ‘no.’”

But Lummis didn’t vote no. She joined 11 other Republicans and the entirety of the Senate Democrats in supporting the legislation. (Sen. John Barrasso voted no. Rep. Liz Cheney backed the legislation.) The bill has already passed the House, meaning it will almost assuredly become law.

In explaining her vote, Lummis cited the Wyoming Constitution. She noted the legislation has provisions to protect the religious beliefs of those who don’t agree with same-sex marriage. She also stressed that she had made her decision after consulting with many fellow Wyomingites.

But on the day she cast her final vote, Lummis explained that she was driven by something else: tolerance. People have deeply held beliefs on the topics of marriage and religion, she said, and Lummis accepted “God’s word as to the definition of marriage” as being between one man and one woman.

So why vote in favor of the bill? The U.S. was founded on the idea of religious tolerance, she explained, with people of differing faiths coming to terms with one another to make America work.

“These are turbulent times for our nation,” she said. “Americans address each other in more crude and cruel terms than ever in my lifetime. It is jarring and unbecoming of us as human beings. It is highly intolerant and frequently the most so when expressed by those who advocate for tolerance. Many of us ask ourselves, ‘Our nation is so divided. When will this end? And how will it end?’”

“For the sake of our nation today and its survival, we do well by taking this step, not embracing or validating each other’s devoutly held views, but by the simple act of tolerating them.”

Lummis did the right thing by supporting protections for same-sex marriage. People deserve to marry regardless of their sexual orientation. And supporting the fundamental idea of equality doesn’t prevent people of faith from practicing their religion.

She also reminded Wyomingites about the importance of tolerating ideas that we don’t necessarily agree with. We’ve seen a rise in intolerance and incivility in Wyoming politics in the past decade, where even a slight deviation from orthodoxy makes one the enemy. But that attitude isn’t just unhelpful, inefficient and exclusionary. It’s also un-American. It will take acts of courage to move away from this trend toward incivility. But Lummis, with her vote last week, offered an example of how it can be done.