Editorial board: In the new year, let's focus on issues that matter locally

The new year is a time to imagine potential, to contemplate the way we want things to be. We have a clean slate, an unblemished record. We can hope for the best without being reminded of the failures and missed opportunities of the past.

In that regard, the timing of the legislative session that starts next week is opportune. Our statehouse will soon be welcoming a slate of new lawmakers and elected officials. They too have a blank slate and the potential for great things. And while this editorial board has been critical of some of their past decisions, we are rooting for their success. After all, their success will mean success for Wyoming.

We have a few suggestions on ways our state leaders can increase the likelihood that 2023 is a successful year for all of Wyoming’s residents. The first one is perhaps the easiest in theory, but the most difficult to achieve: listen to your constituents. Lawmakers aren’t elected to represent solely the people who donate money to their campaigns or who support their policies. They’re in office to represent all of the people who live in their districts. For statewide officials, that means everyone who calls Wyoming home.

In the age of social media, it’s easy to end up in a bubble. But bubbles don’t lead to good governance. There are myriad issues in Wyoming where the decisions of the Legislature don’t match public sentiment. Consider how anti-tax the Legislature has become, rejecting most attempts to raise adequate revenue for government services. Then consider how, during an election where Natrona County moved even farther to the right, voters here still resoundingly approved the 1-cent and lodging taxes. Listening to all constituents, and not the loudest few, would produce a stronger and more popular government.

Similarly, it’s important that lawmakers take the time to understand the communities they represent. In the recent past, we’ve heard from a number of elected officials who are new to the state and the institutions they oversee. They’ve not hesitated to state emphatically that they understand what Wyomingites want. One even complained recently about the culture at the University of Wyoming while acknowledging she’s never visited the campus. But there’s no substitute for firsthand knowledge. To represent a community, you have to take the time to know it.

Our leaders would also be wise to think local in 2023. Last year saw a focus on a number of issues that play well on cable news, but don’t have much actual relevance here. For example, lawmakers pushed three bills designed to address concerns over critical race theory in Wyoming. But that academic framework isn’t even taught here. That’s time and attention that could have been spent on pressing issues facing the state’s public schools, including most notably, teacher morale and retention problems.

Wyoming has much to be optimistic about. Our economic fortunes have improved. Our revenue problems, in at least the short term, have diminished. We have an opportunity to make 2023 a great year for the state. Governing with a focus on local issues and community needs will help make that potential into the reality we all want.