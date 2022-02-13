Editorial board: In the Wyoming House race, we should be wary of outside influences

About a year ago, a politician from Florida flew into Wyoming for a day, having never been here before. Mere hours after arriving, and with no prior interest in our state, he told a crowd of Wyomingites whom they should and shouldn’t vote for.

For a long time, Wyomingites would have no patience for a silver-tongued politician with the temerity to tell the state how to vote. You could imagine him running south toward the Colorado border, an angry crowd of Wyomingites on his heels. But Rep. Matt Gaetz was greeted warmly in January 2021, and the outside influences haven’t stopped since then.

We’ve seen an unprecedented national interest in our politics. Or more specifically, the 2022 Wyoming Republican House primary. Why? It all comes down to two people: former President Donald Trump and our state’s lone congressperson, Rep. Liz Cheney.

For a long time, the two seemed to get along. Cheney voted with Trump 93% of the time during his administration. When he was impeached the first time, she defended him. But even as the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was still occurring, she began to criticize the president, saying he helped to incite the attack with his constant — and unfounded — claims of widespread voter fraud. Cheney voted to impeach Trump over the attack, and in the face of mounting criticism from her own party, said to anyone who would listen that he represented a threat to the rule of law.

That criticism, and the feeling among Republicans that she was helping Democrats and harming her own party, led to a backlash as severe as Cheney’s criticism. The Republican Party censured Cheney, stripped her of leadership and voted to no longer recognize her as one of their own. Trump has made it his mission to unseat her the upcoming election, endorsing lawyer Harriet Hageman as his preferred challenger.

To supporters of the former president, Cheney is seen as a turncoat who must be punished and thrown out of office. To Trump’s critics, she represents principle over party, someone willing to speak the truth regardless of the consequences. That battle over the future of the Republican Party is playing out within our borders.

Any war is expensive, and this one is no different. Out-of-state money has flowed into the state. We’ve seen huge donations from states that you would not expect: California and New York, to name a few. We’ve seen politicians from all over the country weigh in. We’ve seen Hageman court super PACs and Cheney become a darling of people who at one time saw her and her father as the epitome of everything they disagreed with politically.

During the Cold War, the West and the Communist Bloc squared off over what was billed as the future of the world. While they never directly fought, they battled in a series of proxy wars in places like Korea and Vietnam, the Congo and Central America.

Wyoming is now the site of a proxy war between those who support and oppose Trump. During this proxy war, we’ve seen many welcome outside assistance. But it’s critical to ask: Is this all worth it? Is the attention and money and star power really helping Wyoming? In one clear respect, the answer is no. We’re a small state, and one that many others already overlook. It seems foolish to give up our political autonomy. Those who’ve cheered Matt Gaetz as he told them what’s best for Wyoming are only inviting more Matt Gaetzes to interfere with our politics, and ultimately, the Wyoming way of life.

Ask the people living in the countries where proxy wars took place whether it was worth it in the end. What you’ll find is when the fighting was over, the money and attention and power disappeared along with the combatants. What they left behind was rubble. Is that really what we want here?

