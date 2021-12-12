Editorial board: Incivility in our politics leads to a government that's less effective

For a long time, Wyoming could look on the coarse politics of other states and be thankful that such strife and antagonism were rare in these parts. Our government may not have always been perfect, but our leaders favored a pragmatic approach that was more focused on accomplishments than insults. We celebrated politicians such as Sen. Mike Enzi, who touted his well-known 80-20 rule — that it was better to focus on the 80% we agree on than the 20% that divides us.

But it’s clear things are changing. Behavior that was once unacceptable — pelting a colleague with obscenities or raising the specter of violence — is now not just tolerated by some, but celebrated. For a growing number of politicians, success seems less about solving problems and more about a blistering Facebook post or a tweet that generates a wave of “likes.” In this world, things are black and white. Reasonable people can’t disagree. A person with a different political view is a tyrant or traitor.

We’ve seen this attitude growing in the statehouse. Earlier this year, one lawmaker suggested executing a government official. Another, frustrated by the direction of the latest legislative session, posted a meme imploring supporters to “fix bayonets” and “remember it’s the 3rd rib.” A political official suggested a senator should kill herself, and a former Speaker of the House got caught cursing a colleague on the House floor.

But the rise in incivility is also happening in our communities. We’ve seen it in demonstrations where political opponents are branded as the enemy rather than people with a different idea of how government should operate. And we’ve observed it even at school boards or city councils. Consider that the choosing of Casper’s mayor, normally a pro-forma task for a mainly ceremonial position, recently produced allegations of collusion.

Those who favor a no-holds barred approach to politics say it’s necessary to get things done. But it’s not. In fact, it has the opposite effect. The rise in incivility isn’t about clutching our pearls and yearning for a more genteel time. It’s about wanting effective government. Simply put: If you can’t dialogue, you can’t legislate.

Take the most recent legislative session. There was plenty of overheated talk, insults and attacks. But results? Lawmakers produced exactly one bill, and it does very little beyond give the governor money for a legal battle that he would have fought anyway. Meanwhile, the very real problems that plague our state — a volatile economy overly reliant on a few key industries, an unsustainable education system and the flight of young people to other states — go unaddressed.

Incivility harms our politics in other ways. It discourages qualified candidates from running for office. Think about it. Would you want to subject yourself to hyperbolic attacks from strangers on the internet? Would you be OK with hateful comments and occasional threats? Would you want colleagues, who upon hearing those threats, insist they’re justified or dismiss them as idle talk? How many people that might have been capable lawmakers, school board trustees or city council members decided not to run after considering those questions? How many good ideas did we miss out on as a result?

Our leaders can help by making clear what is right and wrong. If unacceptable behavior is swiftly addressed, it’s less likely to continue. But minimizing or ignoring it, or worse, justifying bad acts because you agree with the politics, only feeds the growing rot.

It’s important to note that this rise in incivility is growing across the country. It’s also important to recognize that social media perpetuates the hostility by pushing us into bubbles and amplifying strife. But those truths don’t absolve us from responsibility. At the end of the day, the people who practice incivility were elected by the voters. Which means it’s the voters who will have to decide whether this is the government they want? Or more critically, they must ask themselves: Is this working?

The evidence shows that it’s increasingly not. Incivility is ineffective, costly and a time waster. It distracts us from real problems. And it poisons our ability to get things done. Nearly every Wyomingite would agree they want a government that solves problems. A government made up of people who practice civility is more likely to accomplish that. A government of politicians who attack and insult is not. Which would you prefer?

