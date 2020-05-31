Editorial board: Informing the public should be the first consideration

Our concerns over the release of information date back farther. In mid-April, we learned that the roommate of an employee at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, which was home to a significant coronavirus outbreak, attended multiple house parties before testing positive themselves.

This roommate was also a health care worker. Where exactly? We don’t know. The health department claimed revealing that would somehow violate HIPPA, a federal law concerning the privacy of an individual’s health care information. In other words, revealing the place of work of an unnamed person at what the mayor described as an “institution” would somehow allow the general public to divine the identity of that individual. A specious claim, to be sure.

Especially when you consider how the Star-Tribune learned that workers at Wyoming Medical Center had tested positive for COVID-19. That information first surfaced in an unrelated public records request, which included an email that stated an ER doc at the Casper hospital has tested positive. That records request was presumably reviewed by the county attorney, who apparently didn’t have the same concern that releasing workplace information on an unidentified person constituted a HIPPA violation.