Editorial board: Injecting politics into nominations is not a Wyoming value

For a long time, Wyoming politics seemed to lack the bitter ideological partisanship that exists in other states. That’s not to say politics in Wyoming aren’t tough at times. But until the past decade, lawmakers seemed less interested in wedge issues and more focused on pragmatically solving problems.

Now, even minor issues are politicized in ways that only distract us from the profound issues that our state actually faces. Consider the attempt earlier this month by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, to scuttle the nominations of three people appointed by the governor to serve on state commissions. Though Steinmetz ultimately failed, the fact that several lawmakers went along with the effort hints at a coarseness to our politics that we hope doesn’t become more pervasive.

On the weekend prior to the vote, Steinmetz had penned a handwritten note to Gov. Mark Gordon. In the note, which the governor’s office released after a reporter requested it, Steinmetz said she was “unable to vote to confirm these candidates as they have demonstrated the inability to remain impartial in the areas they would oversee.” Steinmetz went on to encourage Gordon to replace the three – Dr. Rene Hinkle, Ryan McConnaughey and Keren Meister-Emerich – with “candidates more in step with Wyoming values.”