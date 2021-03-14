Editorial board: It's time to expand Medicaid in Wyoming

For a decade, Wyoming’s leaders have been debating whether to expand Medicaid to roughly 24,000 uninsured residents of our state. Multiple attempts have been made, all without success. Given that lengthy discussion, a skeptic might wonder why this year might be any different. But there’s reason for optimism.
This year’s Medicaid expansion bill is being sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers include Sen. Cale Case and Reps. Steve Harshman and Cathy Connolly — some of the biggest names in the Statehouse. And the expansion legislation has already succeeded in a Senate committee, drawing support from three of five Republicans.
So what’s different this time? For one, it seems like Medicaid expansion is here to stay. Thirty-eight states — both red and blue — have taken the plunge. And expansion has now been in place for a decade, surviving three presidential administrations and multiple Supreme Court challenges. Lawmakers once worried that it would collapse under its own weight, leaving Wyoming holding the bill. But the experience of other states shows the program has staying power.
Plus, it could actually make Wyoming money at a time when the state is desperate for new sources of revenue. Due to a change in federal law included in the latest coronavirus relief bill, the 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid would receive a 5% boost to their traditional Medicaid program, according to reporting by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. That translates to $120 million in revenue each two-year budget cycle for Wyoming.
And most importantly, it would address a critical need here. It would extend health coverage to 24,000 Wyomingites — roughly three-quarters of those who would receive coverage are single mothers with two kids. And doing that would benefit all of us.
Why? Because we’re already paying for their health care, but in a way that is inefficient and ineffective. When someone gets sick or injured, hospitals are obligated to provide care — even if the patient can’t pay. In Wyoming, hospitals continue to write off millions in health care costs they will never recuperate. Wyoming employers and those with private insurance end up picking up a portion of that tab, as costs are passed on to those with coverage. One state study found that a third of employers’ health care spending was consumed by these pass-along costs.
And let’s not forget that people have continued to fall into medical bankruptcy through no fault of their own. If a young entrepreneur gets seriously ill or injured, she risks going into massive debt or declaring bankruptcy. That helps no one.
There are some in Wyoming who have insisted we need our own unique plan for providing health coverage to the working poor. But a decade has passed and no plan has emerged. Meanwhile, study after study shows Medicaid expansion would help.
Given those realities, it’s time for the Legislature to pass Medicaid expansion. Past fears about the program haven’t come to pass. Meanwhile, the problem isn’t going away. And now, solving that problem might also address some of our budget challenges.
Put simply, Medicaid expansion addresses a critical problem that has persisted in Wyoming. And it does so while also providing millions of dollars in revenue at a time when it’s badly needed. Viewing this reality through a nonpartisan lens reveals just how much our state can benefit. Opponents of expansion are out of excuses. The law is clearly not going anywhere. It’s not going to collapse under its own weight. And if there was a better, Wyoming specific solution, someone would have offered it by now.
We have an opportunity to address two critical needs at once. It’s time to expand Medicaid in Wyoming.