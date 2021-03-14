Editorial board: It's time to expand Medicaid in Wyoming

And most importantly, it would address a critical need here. It would extend health coverage to 24,000 Wyomingites — roughly three-quarters of those who would receive coverage are single mothers with two kids. And doing that would benefit all of us.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Why? Because we’re already paying for their health care, but in a way that is inefficient and ineffective. When someone gets sick or injured, hospitals are obligated to provide care — even if the patient can’t pay. In Wyoming, hospitals continue to write off millions in health care costs they will never recuperate. Wyoming employers and those with private insurance end up picking up a portion of that tab, as costs are passed on to those with coverage. One state study found that a third of employers’ health care spending was consumed by these pass-along costs.

And let’s not forget that people have continued to fall into medical bankruptcy through no fault of their own. If a young entrepreneur gets seriously ill or injured, she risks going into massive debt or declaring bankruptcy. That helps no one.

There are some in Wyoming who have insisted we need our own unique plan for providing health coverage to the working poor. But a decade has passed and no plan has emerged. Meanwhile, study after study shows Medicaid expansion would help.