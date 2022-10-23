Editorial board: It's time to stop the insults and incivility in Wyoming politics

School board meetings are normally staid affairs. The topics can be serious – school safety, teacher pay and education standards are important matters – but there isn’t much public controversy.

We’ve witnessed that change over the past few years. First, there was COVID-19, which brought with it passionate debate about mask policies, vaccines and in-person learning. More recently, groups of parents have attended meetings to criticize a handful of library books that they argue are inappropriate for students, even in high school.

People can disagree on COVID measures or what books belong in a school library. Those debates, like so many others, are part of the democratic process. They’re why we have school boards and public participation in government.

But debate requires a certain degree of civility. And as we’ve noted before, our politics are becoming increasingly uncivil.

The most recent example came during the Natrona County school board’s Oct. 10 meeting, when the public was discussing two books at the Kelly Walsh library that explore gender and sexuality. A substitute teacher, who described himself as a conservative, defended the inclusion of the books, pushing back on critics who labeled them pornography.

Next at the microphone was Casper City Council candidate Eric Paulson, who almost immediately called the substitute teacher a “pedophile.” When some in the audience began to protest, Paulson doubled down, and as the school board chairman called for the microphone to be removed, Paulson repeatedly called the teacher a “groomer.” A police officer had to get involved – an unfortunate first for a local school board meeting.

There is little worse you can call someone than a “pedophile.” It’s more than a mere insult. It labels someone as one of the worst kinds of people in our society. It’s an especially heinous thing to call a teacher, with no evidence, since it threatens his or her very livelihood.

He might be the most notable recent example, but Paulson is hardly the only person in Wyoming to ratchet up the rhetoric – on library books or other issues. Last year, we saw a political official in Park County suggest a lawmaker should kill herself over a policy disagreement on vaccines. We’ve witnessed a state senator be stripped of his committee assignments over accusations that he intimidated others.

It’s well past time to dial down the temperature in the room. At the very least, this level of incivility harms the democratic process. People are less likely to participate in the conversation if doing so exposes them to insults, accusations or threats. Inflammatory insults can threaten a person’s job – or in the most extreme examples, even their safety.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The day after the school board meeting, the Casper City Council gathered to consider an anti-discrimination ordinance. Council members didn’t all agree, but the conversation remained civil. There were no wild accusations or insults. Police didn’t have to step in.

Isn’t this a better way to governor ourselves? Wyoming once prided itself on cowboy civility. Now, we seem to be increasingly caught up in fear and outrage. Neither is helpful for deciding what’s best for our state. We need to reject the insults and the scaremongering. Let’s support a robust debate for Wyoming, but one that begins and ends with civility.