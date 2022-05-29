Editorial board: It's unacceptable to use violence simply because you disagree with something

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, someone living near the corner of Second and McKinley streets in Casper heard glass breaking near their home. They called police and told them they’d seen someone fleeing from a nearby building with a gas can and a black bag. When officers arrived, they saw smoke and called the fire department. Crews, who managed to extinguish the blaze quickly, found evidence of an accelerant, like lighter fluid or gasoline, in several places within the building.

Within hours, police announced that they suspected someone had intentionally set fire to the building. The structure was not yet occupied, but soon will be. Sometime this summer, it will house a clinic that will provide abortions. That’s a rarity in Wyoming. There’s currently only one clinic in the state that performs abortions, and only those of the medical variety. The Casper facility will be the only place in the state that offers surgical procedures.

Since the announcement, anti-abortion protesters have prayed regularly outside the center. An abortion rights rally also took place nearby, with demonstrators marching past the building. It’s no wonder that the clinic would attract debate. People have strong feelings about abortion. And that was before the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggested a majority of the justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal in the U.S. If Roe falls, a trigger law passed earlier this year by the Wyoming Legislature would end nearly all abortions in the state.

This editorial isn’t about how the Supreme Court should rule or whether the Legislature should have enacted the trigger law. Nor is it an argument for or against abortion itself. Rather, it is to say, simply and clearly, that we can’t settle our differences with violence. Regardless of how you feel about abortion or the Supreme Court or when life begins, you can’t use arson or other forms of violence to make your point.

America at its best is a place where we can settle our differences at the debate podium or the ballot box. If you disagree with something, make a sign and protest. If you agree with something, do the same. But the minute we employ violence to achieve those ends, we’ve walked away from the democratic process and replaced it with lawlessness. We can’t let that happen.

We don’t know with certainty the motivations of the person who set the fire. But we do know they were willing to use a match and a gas can to destroy a building that is legal in Wyoming. That makes this an attack on the rule of law.

In the aftermath of the fire, organizers of the anti-abortion protests quickly denounced the violence as a “shameless act” that “doesn’t help anybody.” Unfortunately, we’ve also heard other responses that have been, frankly, unacceptable. The most extreme cheered on the violence. Others shrugged their shoulders, saying they couldn’t be upset with an attack on something they disagree with. Still others argued that what goes around, comes around.

That thinking is wrong. More importantly, it’s dangerous. We can’t settle our disagreements with intimidation or outright violence. And we can’t shrug our shoulders when it happens. This isn’t the time for saying “what about the other side?” It’s not a time to suggest that the ends justify the means. We are blessed to live in a place where we settle disputes with the law, not a gas can. We need to roundly condemn anyone who tries to say or do otherwise.

