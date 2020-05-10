Editorial board: Journalists must be allowed at the Capitol for the Legislature's special session

Lawmakers plan to conduct the session in two ways. While all legislators will participate through online video, some will gather in the Wyoming Capitol and participate from there. Earlier this week, it appeared as if reporters would be shut out of the Wyoming Capitol at this critical time.

On the surface, this might seem like an acceptable proposition given the pandemic. But it runs counter to the very idea of a democratic society, in which the responsibility to include the public increases with the stakes. Citizens have a right to know how their government is responding to this crisis. They have a right to ask questions. That is the process.

And that’s where journalists come in. Journalism is enshrined in the Constitution because it holds government accountable and allows citizens to participate in our democratic society. Most of us have jobs or other responsibilities that make it difficult to watch hours of legislative meetings and nearly impossible to question our leaders. That’s a role journalists perform on the public’s behalf.