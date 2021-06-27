Editorial board: Judge's order offers time to lessen pain from leasing pause

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The decision shows that the rule of law works for Wyoming. The federal courts have been looked at skeptically by some here, but it was a federal judge that stepped in and said the administration must follow the law as it seeks to pursue its goals.

The legal case is hardly over, but this injunction does provide breathing room to address critical matters presented by Biden’s leasing pause. As the administration works to address climate change, it’s important for the president to recognize that decisions in Washington can cause pain 1,700 miles away in Wyoming.

If the administration wants to change how American produces energy, it must not forget that there are thousands of workers in oil-producing states whose livelihoods will be affected. And whether their political leaders should have seen this coming doesn’t make the economic fallout any less painful for Wyoming families.

The same goes for the government services paid for with severance and other taxes generated by oil and gas production. The administration should be working with Wyoming on these matters, not simply imposing edicts. These government services help some of the most vulnerable members of our society — especially the old and the young. Regardless of whether Wyoming should have worked harder to diversify its economy years or decades ago, these people will still feel the pain.