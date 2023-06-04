If there’s one issue that unites Wyomingites, it’s access to public land. We might have different motivations for wanting that access — hunting and fishing, for some, bird-watching and conservation, for others. But we’ll put up with the wind and the cold if it means we can enjoy open, unblemished landscapes.

Those open spaces are attractive not only to the average Wyomingite, but also people who have the means to purchase large tracts of lands and put up fences around them. Fair enough. Wyoming is a state that values private property rights, and people should be able to do with their land what they choose, as long as it’s not causing harm.

But private and public lands aren’t always neatly separated, where one side is yours and one side is all of ours. Sometimes, these lands are arranged in a way that makes it difficult for the public to access public lands.

Which brings us to corner crossing. In Wyoming, there are places where public and private lands are arranged like a checkerboard. Two pieces of private land might share a corner, but on either side of that corner, there is public land. And so, in theory, you can step over that corner to access public parcels without ever touching private land.

The reality, as detailed by the coverage of WyoFile reporter Angus M. Thuermer Jr., is more complicated. Elk Mountain Ranch sits south of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming, 34 square miles of private land owned by Fred Eshelman, a wealthy businessman from back east. About two years ago, four men from Missouri corner crossed in order to hunt on public lands. Prosecutors in Carbon County charged them with trespassing, arguing that even if they never stepped onto the property, the act of corner crossing would have required them to move, even for only a brief time, through the air above private property.

It took a jury less than two hours last year to reject this argument, finding all four men not guilty. Eschelman then sued the four for millions of dollars in federal court, contending corner crossing, if allowed, would devalue his property by huge sums of money. Last week, a federal judge dismissed most of the lawsuit, ruling the four hunters did not trespass, Thuermer reported.

That victory is about more than Elk Mountain Ranch, or hunting or property values. At its core, it protects one of the most fundamental parts of Wyoming life — enjoying the vast tracts of unvarnished public land that comprise so much of our state. The reality of how that land is sometimes arranged means accessing it can be complicated. But if people are trying to use it in good faith without trespassing, they shouldn’t have to worry about criminal prosecution or a massive lawsuit.

The opposite would result in more than prosecutions and lawsuits. It would undoubtedly have a chilling effect on public access to public lands. If people worry they might face costly lawsuits or be hit with criminal charges, they’re more likely to err on the side of caution and avoid an area altogether, even if they have a right to it. Court proceedings can be expensive and time consuming, and many folks might not want to risk it.

Still, there is more work to be done. State lawmakers should take action to ensure that Wyomingites’ access to public lands isn’t chilled by threats of prosecution or civil action. There are so many divisive issues in the statehouse, and here’s an opportunity to address a concern that many residents share, regardless of their political beliefs. We can all agree: The public’s access to public lands is deserving of protection.