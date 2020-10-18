Editorial board: Keep government oversight in the public's hands

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Why is this important? Because it creates a permanent public record that can’t be hacked or quietly changed after the fact like information on a website can. If there’s a question or dispute, the information will be waiting and can’t be altered.

If local governments were allowed to release this information only on their own websites, fewer people would see it because the information would be a destination and not part of the daily picture of the community published by a newspaper. When was the last time you visited the city or county website for information about a local meeting?

We believe the vast majority of city and county employees are good, honest and hardworking people. But the possibility of a computer hacker or an employee making a few small changes for any number of reasons is real. We’ve seen instances in the past of local government employees jailed over embezzlement or other malfeasance. What’s to prevent someone like that from altering some numbers on a little-viewed website to game the system?

This issue is hardly academic. What is on the line is your ability to know and understand what your local government is doing and how it spends public dollars.