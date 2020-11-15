Editorial board: Keep Wyoming in business by following pandemic guidelines

The surge has sickened many workers and forced an even larger number to isolate or quarantine due to exposure. Some businesses lack enough healthy staff to keep the doors open. Other businesses have assessed our current reality and decided the infection rates are too high to roll the dice, especially when our health system is being taxed like never before. The result is the same: Our economy is slowing, which is something our state can’t afford, particularly given the multitude of challenges Wyoming faces in addition to COVID-19.

We can’t help but note the irony that many of the biggest critics of the public health orders — ostensibly because of the orders’ economic harm — are now hurting local business by refusing to wear masks in public, social distance or otherwise take the pandemic seriously. In Teton County, where residents are required to mask up in public, the rate of infection is slower than other large communities in Wyoming. We’ve seen similar evidence in schools, where masks are required. COVID-19 is spreading through our communities. If you truly care about Wyoming’s citizens, local businesses, their owners and the thousands of Wyoming workers, it’s time to do your part to get the virus under control.