Editorial board: Law that protects sex crime defendants should be eliminated

Many people in Wyoming may not realize this, but sex crime suspects receive special protections here.

Say someone is accused of a crime – burglary, robbery, fraud or assault. The criminal case against him is made public almost immediately. Anyone could go down to court and ask to see the charges, the accompanying police report and other documents. But if that same person is accused of sexual assault or molesting a child, that information might take weeks before it’s made publicly available.

Why is this? In Wyoming, there is a law that prevents the release of identifying information concerning defendants who are accused of sex crimes until their cases reach district court. That process can take weeks as cases move through the system. In the meantime, the public can be left in the dark.

This is a sensitive point. It is true that the stigma from being charged with a sex crime may be haunting and accusing anyone should not be taken lightly. But we are not talking about simple accusations, we are talking about charges that have been reviewed by law enforcement and the district attorney, who believe the charges are punishable.

