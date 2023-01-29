Editorial board: Legislating for cable news and social media gets us nowhere

Earlier this month, Wyoming received considerably more attention than normal from the national media. A group of lawmakers sponsored a resolution advocating for the phase out of electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035. The measure was entirely symbolic, but that point seemed lost in much of the subsequent reporting and discussion. Instead, many people heard something simpler and more dramatic: Wyoming wants to ban electric vehicles.

Soon, the bills’ sponsors were showing up in news articles and cable news. They received attention from some of the country’s biggest media organizations: Fox News and the Washington Post. On social media sites, people from across the country debated the move. The bill itself went nowhere, but its authors declared victory. Message delivered, they beamed.

And while a message was certainly sent, it wasn’t the one that people outside the state heard. The lawmakers wanted to make a point that they were standing firmly behind the state’s fossil fuel industry. But the tenor of the discussion from outside our borders was different. People mocked the idea as inconsequential and wrongheaded.

The episode is reflective of the first few weeks of this year’s legislative session. We’ve seen bill after bill that focuses on national issues and plays well on social media. But those measures will do little, if anything, to solve the very real problems facing our state.

Consider the wave of education bills that are advancing through the Wyoming Legislature right now. There is one modeled after Florida’s “Don’t say gay” law. It would ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade, though that instruction isn’t actually happening right now. There’s multiple bills aimed at critical race theory, even though that too isn’t taught in Wyoming schools. There was even a bill that sought to roll back school rules on tried and true vaccines guarding against diseases like polio and measles.

Meanwhile, there is only one piece of legislation seeking to address one of the most worrying issues in education right now: teacher morale and retention. Last year, we learned that two-thirds of Wyoming teachers would quit if they could. We hear stories routinely about long tenured teachers leaving the profession. Why is it that lawmakers are devoting so much time to things that aren’t even taught here, while spending only a pittance focused on an actual crisis in public education?

We’ve also seen a growing erosion in what was traditionally thought of as the conservative philosophy on liberty and personal freedoms. For a long time, lawmakers touted the rights of private business owners. Now, some prominent conservatives are arguing, for example, that small business owners shouldn’t have the power to decide their own health and safety rules.

All the while, we have seen few bills focused on the future. Now is the time to quit legislating for cable news and instead focus on the issues that are ahead for our state and its citizens. Where is the innovation? Where is the plan for tomorrow?

Thankfully, there is time to change course. We have weeks to go in the session. There’s an opportunity to focus less on what will play well on social media and more on what will grow Wyoming’s economy and population. Gov. Mark Gordon, who is broadly popular and in his last term as governor, has the ability to push lawmakers to pay greater attention on issues that are hard but essential, like diversifying our economy and retaining more of our young people. It’s time to drop the distractions, worry less about social media success and focus more on solving Wyoming’s real problems.