Editorial board: Let the free market take the wheel

This may or may not be the right answer across the board, but the free market has a history of figuring things out, making necessary changes and doing the math to keep their employees and customers happy. And they do it day-in and day-out.

Many of the post-pandemic economic problems we face won’t be solved by governmental regulations. They will be solved by good old-fashioned competition; competition for the best employees, competition for the best job and competition for your business. Free market competition is the secret sauce that has solved problems and driven success in the United States for more than 200 years.

America was built on really hard work. Generations have known the struggle of making a living where they took pride in their work and the company they worked for while they earned the satisfaction of a living wage. There is an element of self interest in every part of this equation. The transaction of creating a product for wages, health care, child care and retirement or other benefits is the business of business. It’s how we trade opportunities. It’s how we provide for more comfortable, safe and healthy lives for our families. That is the free market at work and these are the factors that have traditionally solved our economic problems.