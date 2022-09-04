Editorial board: Let's fix our flawed system for replacing officials who exit early

In a matter of weeks, Wyoming will need to select a temporary secretary of state. The current officeholder, Ed Buchanan, is leaving for a judicial post in his hometown. Buchanan’s term ends in January, which means an interim officeholder is needed until his voter-approved replacement takes over (that will almost certainly be Rep. Chuck Gray, who won the GOP nomination last month and doesn’t face a competitor in the general election).

In Wyoming, when statewide elected officials can’t complete their terms, the central committee of the political party from which they belong chooses three possible replacements. Those nominees are forwarded to the governor, who makes the final decision. That happened in January following the departure of former schools superintendent Jillian Balow.

The process of choosing Balow’s replacement highlighted the flaws in our current system. The Republican Central Committee asked three questions of the would-be nominees including one query related to the son-in-law of Attorney General Merrick Garland and a second on a 2013 law that stripped away power from the schools superintendent before being struck down. Apparently in the minds of committee members, those questions were somehow more pertinent than asking about the structural deficit in Wyoming’s education budget or the state’s teacher morale and retention problems. Experience in education administration and familiarity with Wyoming’s public schools were apparently not vital to the committee. Megan Degenfelder, the former chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, a sixth-generation Wyomingite who attended state schools and who’s been involved in the Republican Party since she was a teen, was rejected. Instead, they opted for two recent transplants to the state and a former lawmaker with no experience as an educator.

The process was fraught in a third way. The central committee assigned the same voting power to each county. So the three-person Niobrara County delegation, which represents 2,300 residents, had just as much of a say as the three representatives from Laramie County, which has a population of 99,000 — or roughly 44 times the size of Niobrara. And, most importantly, the process did not represent what the people of Wyoming wanted. The person appointed to be superintendent, Brian Schroeder, just lost to Degenfelder in the GOP primary, despite having the advantage of incumbency.

There’s an easy solution to this problem: let Wyomingites decide for themselves who should hold such critical offices. That could be accomplished by holding a special election to fill a vacancy. That way, the voters could decide on a replacement instead of a panel that’s apparently very curious about Merrick Garland’s son-in-law, but less so about school financing.

Last month, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations Committee voted to pursue a bill that would replace the existing system for filling vacancies with a special election. We believe such legislation is a good start. It would move us away from the flawed process that currently exists and replace it with a more democratic way of picking our leaders.

Critics of special elections will point out that they are more expensive than a meeting of the central committee. That is true. It’s also true that special elections tend to have smaller voter turnout than even a primary. But while they’re not perfect, special elections represent a huge improvement over the system that we use now. If the central committee can’t bother to ask important questions of nominees, if its members don’t think experience and familiarity with Wyoming are important, then perhaps they shouldn’t make the decision on who should lead us.

They’ve failed to make wise choices. So let the people decide.