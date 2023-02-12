It’s not difficult to find fault with actions in the Wyoming Legislature so far this session. As this board has discussed recently, we’ve observed too much grandstanding on issues of little consequence in Wyoming. We’ve seen a concerning turn away from compromise and from local control. One freshman Republican, in arguing against small government, told her colleagues, “Sometimes it just makes sense to handle it from the top.” Not exactly what you’d expect from the party of Ronald Reagan.

But we’d be remiss if we focused only on the negative. There have been lawmakers who have put Wyoming first and focused on the real issues facing the state. They’ve also shown bravery to stand up for what’s right, even if their political opponents will likely use it against them in the 2024 primary.

Case in point: the Republican House members who’ve raised concerns about the constitutionality of a sweeping bill on abortion now proceeding through the Legislature. It would have been easy for these lawmakers, who happen to be both lawyers and pro-life, to stay quiet and avoid the prospect that someone will brand them abortion supporters the next time they run for office. Instead, they’ve stood tall and pointed out concerns over the bill’s erosion of the separation of powers between the legislative and judicial branches.

Or return for a moment to the debate that prompted that dismissive statement about local control from a freshman Republican lawmaker. Representatives were discussing a bill that was intended to prevent communities from getting rid of rodeos. But the bill also took away local autonomy, forcing a top-down approach rather than allowing communities to make decisions for themselves. As in the previous example, it would have been politically expedient for lawmakers to support the bill. After all, opposition opens them to an unscrupulous political opponent labeling them as “anti-rodeo” or against western values. But the House rejected this bill, defending the concept of local control in the process.

There are many examples, meanwhile, of bills that will receive little to no attention, that won’t go viral or even be discussed at community breakfasts, that will solve small but important problems in Wyoming. They’re being sponsored by lawmakers in service to the state, rather than any political ideology.

Finally, we should recognize the veteran lawmakers who have done admirable work trying to support and mentor the wave of newcomers. There have been times when a freshman lawmaker has drifted off topic, failed to follow the rules or occasionally stepped over the line. During those moments, we’ve seen the old guard nudge them back on track without embarrassing them, demonstrating what true leadership looks like.

This legislative session has already seen many actions that Wyoming will likely not be proud of years from now. Those actions receive plenty of attention (and sometimes, that’s the entire point). But it’s important to recognize the good work that is being done in Cheyenne. The lawmakers who are doing the best to solve Wyoming’s real problems while navigating an increasingly disjointed, polarized statehouse deserve our thanks.