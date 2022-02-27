Editorial board: Let's think long-term during the remainder of the legislative session

We’re now halfway through the Wyoming Legislature’s budget session, the 20 days every other year when lawmakers gather in Cheyenne to decide on the state’s two-year fiscal plan. This year is more complicated than normal. Typically, lawmakers have two focuses: pass a budget and adopt legislation that can’t wait until the next general session. This time around, they’re also tasked with redrawing the state’s legislative maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process. And they must decide how to spend half of the more than $1 billion in federal relief aid that Wyoming’s set to receive.

It’s not an understatement to say the decisions made during this legislative session could be felt for years to come. Wyoming leaders have long acknowledged that the state needs to make changes so that we’re less dependent on fossil fuels, which, as the invasion of Ukraine shows, can rise and fall quickly and dramatically. Doing so won’t be easy or cheap. But now, Wyoming has an infusion of federal cash that can be used to better position the state for future success.

For a potentially critical moment, this year’s session has felt decidedly average. There are a group of lawmakers who are diligently trying to finalize redistricting while working through the state’s finances. But we’ve seen plenty of distractions along the way, from an attempt to fund the Border Wall to a litany of unserious bills that are more about fighting a broader culture war than addressing the very real problems facing the Equality State.

What the state needs is transformational thinking. At this point, we’d settle for a few forward-looking ideas. We’re not talking about platitudes pertaining to economic development. We’re seeking real ideas that could move the needle for our state. We’ve seen lawmakers focus heavily on protecting the industries that already exist in Wyoming. But we haven’t observed that same focus and determination when it comes to attracting new businesses and industries here. And there’s been next to no conversation about how the state could change its revenue structure so that it would actually reap the benefits of new industries that locate in Wyoming.

With so much at stake, the communication between lawmakers and the public on fiscal matters is critical. Wyomingites have plenty on their plates right now, so it’s essential that legislative leaders explain how they are planning to use the ARPA windfall and better-than-expected revenues to put the state on solid footing over the long-term. Transparency is essential. Share the plan not just in a three-hour committee meeting, but in a way that the average Wyomingite has time to digest.

Finally, it’s critical that we stay on track. The session is relatively short, so time spent on distractions and drama is time wasted. We’re at a unique point in the state’s history, with money to solve a problem that’s long vexed us. But money alone isn’t enough. We need the diligence to concentrate on what really matters — setting up Wyoming for long-term future success — and the discipline to ignore what doesn’t.

Let’s not miss out on this opportunity. There’s still time in this session to think big. There’s time to put the state on a better footing. It would be a shame to lose focus, especially for issues that might play well on television, but don’t actually play out in our state.

