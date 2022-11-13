Editorial board: Many candidates offered distractions, but Wyoming's problems are still here

In many ways, winning an election is the easy part. Yes, there are signs to hang, voters to meet, forums to debate at. But the true challenge comes when the title changes from candidate to lawmaker. It’s no longer about making promises. It’s about making policy.

The election that concluded Tuesday had plenty of discussion about issues that have little to do with daily life in Wyoming. But there are very real problems facing our state, and the politicians who won must now get down to the business of addressing them.

We hope that means getting serious about the economics of government. We heard much discussion about library books and critical race theory, about ballot drop boxes and border policy. But there was scant talk about these realities:

Wyoming’s population is aging fast. The numbers don’t lie. Our young people are choosing to start their own families elsewhere.

Our state’s GDP is still dependent on the price of oil. The revenue boost we’re enjoying now isn’t of our own making. And when that price falls, so will our fortunes.

We don’t have a long-term economic solution waiting in the wings. Cryptocurrency, we’ve seen recent, is also volatile, and there’s little evidence that it will produce many jobs here. Carbon capture hasn’t proven yet to be economical. Manufacturing is limited by our infrastructure and by the fact that our tax system isn’t built to reap the benefits of new business.

Small-town Wyoming is shrinking, according to the latest census. So what do local political leaders need to do to ensure services that people rely on everyday remain intact?

It’s worth asking our politicians then, both new and reelected, what are you going to do about these challenges? What is the future you envision?

Politicians avoid answers here by blaming the federal government for all of our problems. But criticizing the president or bureaucrats or unnecessary regulations doesn’t actually solve our problems. Wyomingites deserve real solutions.

Wyoming was long known as a place with politics that differed from the national discussion. That’s no longer the case. Too many of our politicians now want to focus on the same issues you hear on cable news, regardless of whether those issues exist here.

But if we want to finally address the problems we face, we need politicians to turn off the television and stay off social media. That’s not where the answers will be found.

It’s fair to offer congratulations to those who won Tuesday. But it’s equally fair – and decidedly necessary – to expect them to have answers to those pressing questions we posed earlier: How do we retain our young people? How do we create a sustainable economy? How do we support small towns as our economy shifts?

The easy part is over. Now, the business of true governance begins.