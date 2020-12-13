Editorial board: Mask order will help save lives, keep businesses open

Something had to be done to slow this trajectory. We needed our leaders to take action, to recognize that things had to change, to show forcefully that listening to the conspiracists and deniers will only extend the suffering.

On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist acted. They instituted a statewide mask mandate, reduced the size of gatherings and limited the hours that bars and restaurants could operate. Gordon followed that up with a program that will use federal relief money to compensate establishments that will have to close earlier than normal.

In evaluating Gordon’s and Harrist’s actions, it’s important to recognize that doing nothing wasn’t an option. Wyoming’s health care system is being tested in ways it never has, and the impacts extend far beyond COVID-19. If our hospitals are full of infected patients, there are fewer resources available for all of the other illnesses and diseases. If there are no ICU beds available, a person who suffers a heart attack or a serious car crash has to be flown somewhere else. That delay in care can be the difference between life and death.