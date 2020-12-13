Editorial board: Mask order will help save lives, keep businesses open

It’s been a brutal autumn in Wyoming.
When fall began, the number of COVID-19 cases here was still relatively low. Our hospitals had the resources and space to manage the mercifully few patients who were critically ill. Deaths from the virus, in comparison to other states in the nation, were rare.
And then the numbers surged. Our hospitals began to fill until some ran out of ICU beds and others had to send patients elsewhere. Doctors and nurses worked days and weeks without end. Medical centers converted old spaces into COVID units. And when that wasn’t enough, they sent patients elsewhere. But where? The Mountain West medical system was being overrun.
Grim death announcements became a regular occurrence in Wyoming. Fifty deaths between two Casper nursing homes alone. To date, 321 Wyomingites have died. Many of us have lost someone we knew and loved.
COVID-19 has so far this year killed 11 times as many people in Wyoming than the state’s worst flu season on record. It’s killed more than double the amount of people who typically die in car crashes here annually. Wyoming’s always struggled with a high suicide rate, but the virus has claimed considerably more people this year.
And the pain caused by COVID-19 extends beyond health care. We saw businesses this fall struggle to stay open because too many workers were sick. Schools faced similar challenges, enough so that the Wyoming Department of Education has enlisted college students to fill out the substitute teaching ranks.
Something had to be done to slow this trajectory. We needed our leaders to take action, to recognize that things had to change, to show forcefully that listening to the conspiracists and deniers will only extend the suffering.
Support Local Journalism
On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist acted. They instituted a statewide mask mandate, reduced the size of gatherings and limited the hours that bars and restaurants could operate. Gordon followed that up with a program that will use federal relief money to compensate establishments that will have to close earlier than normal.
In evaluating Gordon’s and Harrist’s actions, it’s important to recognize that doing nothing wasn’t an option. Wyoming’s health care system is being tested in ways it never has, and the impacts extend far beyond COVID-19. If our hospitals are full of infected patients, there are fewer resources available for all of the other illnesses and diseases. If there are no ICU beds available, a person who suffers a heart attack or a serious car crash has to be flown somewhere else. That delay in care can be the difference between life and death.
Masks aren’t a silver bullet, but wearing them in public, along with social distancing and good hygiene, can help to slow the rate of infection. Teton County’s cases, for example, didn’t rise as dramatically this fall as other Wyoming counties. Teton County also instituted a mask order in July.
Face coverings, along with other reasonable precautions, are also better than the alternative. A lockdown would be a dagger to the heart of Wyoming’s already sputtering economy. Gordon recognized this with the new public health orders. And so did the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, which quickly announced support for Gordon’s actions. As the group correctly noted, the pandemic has driven down demand for oil and natural gas. Until the pandemic subsides, Wyoming’s energy industry cannot recover.
Wyoming’s entire congressional delegation — Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi — backed the governor’s decision. So did the groups representing Wyoming’s doctors and hospitals. And notably, given the restriction on hours of operations, the Wyoming State Liquor Association supported the move, stressing that it would help to avoid the worse-case scenario: a lockdown.
Still, the orders have caused concern among bar and restaurant owners, many of whom were already worried that surviving the winter – especially as federal relief money runs dry and Congress continues to squabble over additional stimulus funding – will be difficult. Gordon did the right thing by announcing a plan to use relief money to help those businesses. The state now needs to quickly and efficiently get that money into the hands of those who need it the most. Meanwhile, our delegation should be working on finding a compromise that will ensure the relief dollars don’t end when the year does.
Only a week ago, this editorial board took our elected officials to task for their lack of leadership on the pandemic and Wyoming’s budget crisis. With his actions Monday, Gordon signaled that he is willing to decisively act to protect Wyoming lives and Wyoming’s health care system before it is totally overwhelmed. It demonstrates his support for the heroic health care workers who are laboring under exhausting and dangerous conditions to save Wyoming lives.
And just as importantly, it sends a message that science will guide Wyoming’s approach to managing this public health crisis. The mask order and other measures won’t singlehandedly solve our problems. But they have increased the likelihood that our businesses can continue to function. They have reduced the time it will take our energy sector to get back to its feet. And they will mean less suffering and death as this difficult autumn turns to winter.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!