Editorial board: Mauro Diaz showed how much teachers can inspire students

On Sept. 24, a well-liked Casper teacher was driving through the Wind River Canyon with his wife and 8-year-old son. A man from Texas tried to change lanes at the wrong time and collided head-on with them. Mauro Diaz, who taught science at Natrona County High School, died at the scene. His son, Mateo, was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away. Only Diaz’s wife survived, though she suffered significant injuries.

The pain and grief sparked by this tragedy are hard to put into words. The Diaz family lost a father and a son. Students lost a teacher. Classmates lost a friend and a teammate.

Multiple schools within the district were touched by the sudden deaths. Before working at Natrona County High, Diaz taught at Dean Morgan Middle School. Mateo attended Park Elementary.

In the hours and days after the tragedy, we’ve witnessed an outpouring of support from the community. People packed St. Patrick’s church on Monday night for a community vigil. The Diaz family was involved in youth hockey here, and the Casper Oilers organized a tribute by encouraging players to leave hockey sticks on their front porches with the lights on. We are certain we will see more tributes in the days and weeks to follow.

Diaz, 52, was born in Juarez, Mexico, and moved to the U.S. when he was a boy. After earning an English degree in Texas, he took a job at a Laramie manufacturing company, where he met his wife. He earned a biology degree at the University of Wyoming.

So why did he get into teaching? Diaz had become a U.S. citizen at age 22 and decided teaching was a way to give back to the country that had “adopted” him, as he explained to the Star-Tribune in a 2014 interview. He became nationally board certified — something that only a tiny fraction of teachers obtain. At the time of the interview, he was also a Teacher Ambassador Fellow for the U.S. Department of Education.

“What drives me, I think, is that every child deserves a good teacher,” Diaz told the Star-Tribune back then. “The idea that they deserve the best from me.”

That he gave his best to students was clear at Monday’s vigil. They filled the church pews, and afterward, told journalists how welcome Diaz made them feel. Students respected him, they said, because he respected them so much.

That outpouring of love for Diaz should serve as a reminder of just how important teachers are. As we’ve seen this week, just one teacher can improve so many lives. That’s especially the case in the small communities that make up Wyoming.

We’ve heard many anecdotes in the recent past about teachers who feel burnt out, underappreciated and lacking support. Some might even question how much of an effect they’re having. But this tragedy demonstrates just how impactful a good teacher can be. They can inspire while they educate. They can change a person’s entire trajectory. Mauro Diaz made a difference in many students’ lives. We recognize the impact he had on others and hope his legacy will be an inspiration to all.