Editorial board: Medicaid expansion is working in Montana. Wyoming should emulate its approach

Here’s an uncontroversial start to an editorial: We’d like to see new economic activity in Wyoming. Not only that, we’d like to see the percentage of Wyomingites in the workforce rise. And while we’re at it, it would be nice if they could make more money.

That all sounds great, you might be saying to yourself. Sign me up.

But wait, there’s more. Let’s say the same mechanism for doing all of those things would also help to address major problems within Wyoming’s health care system. It would cut the number of people without insurance and help to reduce the millions of dollars in uncompensated care that hospitals provide to patients who cannot pay. (We all end up paying for that care, by the way, when unpaid costs are passed on to those with insurance.)

At this point, you might be wondering: What could do all of that?

The answer is Medicaid expansion. Particularly, the brand of Medicaid expansion adopted by Montana. Since it began six years ago, the program has improved Montana’s health care system and economic fortunes. And there’s reason to think those successes could translate to Wyoming.

Montana passed a version on Medicaid expansion that differs from the basic variety adopted in many states. The Montana program is designed to encourage expansion enrollees to find and maintain employment. There’s opportunities to practice for job interviews and learn how to write cover letters. There’s also an option for intensive one-on-one job training and pipelines to industries that are in demand, such as nursing. In 2019, Montana lawmakers also added a work requirement of 80 hours a month.

Another thing that stands out: the program passed in a statehouse where roughly two out of three lawmakers is a Republican. To date, 39 states have enacted Medicaid expansion. The 11 holdouts are red or tend to lean that way. That’s not a surprise. Since the program was created, Republicans have been more skeptical of expansion, often with the argument that it is expensive, grows government and encourages people not to work.

This editorial board has taken issue with those points, but the reality is, those concerns have repeatedly torpedoed expansion attempts here in the past. But adding a workforce component to the pitch as Montana did — requiring “skin in the game,” as lawmakers often put it — might be enough to finally push the proposal over the finish line in Wyoming. Democrats will almost certainly support expansion. So will pragmatic Republicans. But they alone haven’t been able to adopt it. Attracting skeptical but open-minded conservatives might be the key to success after so many years.

Here are some convincing numbers: There have been about 32,000 Medicaid-enrolled participants in Montana’s workforce program. Workforce participation increased 9% in non-disabled adults and 6% in disabled adults. Four out of five employed participants in the program saw their wages rise. A report last year found that the majority of enrollees are only on the program for two years.

Meanwhile, expansion generated over $2 billion in economic activity in Montana between 2016 and 2018, one report found. It also created and supported nearly 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, uncompensated care fell by 49%.

There’s a lot to like about the Montana plan. The workforce requirement will certainly be criticized by Democrats, and there’s an argument to be made that it’s a blunt tool for a complicated problem. But the reality is attempts to pass Medicaid expansion here have failed repeatedly over the past decade. Until the composition of the Wyoming Legislature changes dramatically, which is unlikely in the short term, future attempts to pass the basic program face long odds.

So why not try the approach that’s proven to work in Montana? It, like Wyoming, is rural, Republican controlled and home to a far flung population. If expansion works so well there, it stands to reason we could reap similar benefits here. And remember: The status quo isn’t working well for us. Our hospitals are struggling — two of them recently closed their labor and delivery units for financial reasons. If the current model isn’t a success, it makes sense to try something new. Instead of the same old battle next legislative session, let’s see if Montana’s innovation can serve Wyoming well.

