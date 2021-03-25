Editorial board: Medicaid expansion is worthy of debate

The Wyoming Senate owes you something. More specifically Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill owes you something, and that is a fair hearing on HB162, the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act. This legislation is also known as the Medicaid expansion bill.
On Monday night, Driskill let a similar bill die without a hearing in the Wyoming Senate. This is not an unusual way to deny a bill, and the Medicaid bill was not the only one to die Monday night.
But now, after much discussion, the Wyoming House has passed HB162 and sent the bill to the Senate for discussion and possible passage.
For nearly 10 years, the Legislature has ruled out Medicaid expansion as a way to cover the health care of low-income residents of Wyoming and support the hospitals and other medical providers who care for all of us.
The arguments have generally been ideological, namely that the federal money was a bad deal and that the funding would one day end, leaving us saddled with the expense. Others contend the individuals to be covered are able-bodied so should take care of themselves like the rest of us, and that what we really need is a Wyoming solution. Fair enough. But nothing has happened.
First things first: the federal money argument is somewhat confusing. There has been no appetite for Medicaid expansion dollars, but nobody’s lining up to say Wyoming shouldn’t take highway funds, or federal mineral royalties, or education funding, or Payments in Lieu of Taxes on federal land. And at this point, it appears the Legislature will take more than $1 billion in American Relief Plan dollars. All told, Wyoming takes in a staggering amount of federal dollars every year as we complain about not trusting Uncle Sam.
Medicaid is a cost effective way to provide care for low-income residents, often called the working poor. This population includes many mothers and single parents. We may not like the idea of covering any able-bodied individual, but make no mistake, we all pay for their care through higher medical costs passed on to those with coverage. This is a case where perfect may be the enemy of good.
And when it comes to finding a Wyoming solution, that simply has not happened. There have been no viable plans advanced to solve the problems Medicaid expansion is intended to cover. Zero.
Natrona County Rep. Steve Harshman and Fremont County Rep. Lloyd Larson, both Republicans, said this week that they have had a change of heart and voted for the bill.
And House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette said, “I voted no multiple times on this issue. I’m going to vote yes this time because I haven’t seen any other solution. No one has brought anything forward and I’ve looked myself.”
Wyoming will not likely get a better opportunity to support the state’s health care system. It is an opportunity to address a long-term problem that was passed by the Wyoming House.
The bill and the topic are worthy of debate. The Senate should debate expanding Medicaid.