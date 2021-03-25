Editorial board: Medicaid expansion is worthy of debate

The Wyoming Senate owes you something. More specifically Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill owes you something, and that is a fair hearing on HB162, the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act. This legislation is also known as the Medicaid expansion bill.

On Monday night, Driskill let a similar bill die without a hearing in the Wyoming Senate. This is not an unusual way to deny a bill, and the Medicaid bill was not the only one to die Monday night.

But now, after much discussion, the Wyoming House has passed HB162 and sent the bill to the Senate for discussion and possible passage.

For nearly 10 years, the Legislature has ruled out Medicaid expansion as a way to cover the health care of low-income residents of Wyoming and support the hospitals and other medical providers who care for all of us.

The arguments have generally been ideological, namely that the federal money was a bad deal and that the funding would one day end, leaving us saddled with the expense. Others contend the individuals to be covered are able-bodied so should take care of themselves like the rest of us, and that what we really need is a Wyoming solution. Fair enough. But nothing has happened.

