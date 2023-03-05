It should come as no surprise that a legislative session defined by its focus on out-of-state issues would climax in a confrontation driven, in large part, by forces beyond our borders.

Speaker of the House Albert Sommers was relentlessly attacked in the closing days of the session for his decision to hold back a handful of bills championed by the far right. Before it was over, Fox News, a string of conservative publications and even the Wisconsin governor had weighed in.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, in a departure from the longstanding practice of Wyoming’s DC delegation, also joined in to pressure Sommers, amplifying the message of the State Freedom Caucus Network, a group that’s working with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus to pursue a far-right agenda here. Others piled on. Sommers, a western Wyoming rancher with generational roots in the state, was depicted as out of touch and beholden to the state’s teachers union (The out-of-staters apparently don’t realize that the Wyoming Education Association is not actually a union).

As an editorial board, we’ve warned against the growing nationalization of Wyoming politics. We’ve increasingly seen outside forces wanting to mettle in our affairs for their own ends. This is unfortunately only the most recent example. And it begs the question: Regardless of how you feel about these bills, do you really want Wyoming’s politics to be steered from outside our state?

First a bit of background: In Wyoming’s statehouse, leadership routinely decides which bills to prioritize, which bills to put at the bottom of the stack and which bills to stop altogether. This happens every session and is used by both the traditional and far-right factions of the Republican Party. This session, Senate President Ogden Driskill, a member of the traditional camp, used his powers to extract concessions on an abortion ban bill — namely, the addition of exemptions for rape and incest victims. Similarly, House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, who’s aligned with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, prevented a debate and vote on Medicaid expansion.

Leadership holds back bills for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, they are concerned that certain bills are distractions from the less exciting but more essential business of the state. Sometimes, they believe legislation, however popular, is redundant or violates the U.S. or Wyoming constitutions. And sometimes, as in the case of Driskill and the abortion bill, they want to see changes before allowing a measure to proceed.

In this case, much of the anger directed at Sommers focused on three bills that he “kept in his drawer,” as they say in the Capitol. One was a similar measure to what is known nationally as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prevents the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The second banned transgender medical procedures for children. The third was designed to create an education savings account that would have been used to give parents money to send their children to private schools or home-school them.

In explaining his position, Sommers correctly noted sexual orientation and gender ideology aren’t taught to young students in Wyoming. He noted that the transgender medical procedure bill was redundant because another was already proceeding through the statehouse (it’s worth noting that gender-affirming surgical procedures aren’t performed in Wyoming). Finally, he said the education bill was likely unconstitutional and is a big enough policy shift that it should be vetted as an interim legislative topic.

But really, our concern is less about whether Sommers was justified or not and more about whether we want to allow the national political discourse to set Wyoming’s own political agenda. Wyoming’s legislative sessions are measured in only weeks, so time spent debating bans on practices that don’t occur here is time taken away from addressing the long-term problems our state faces: an economy and state government overly reliant on the volatile fossil fuel industry, and the flood of young people who leave the state after high school and don’t come back.

The advocacy groups that centered their ire on Sommers aren’t interested in whether Wyoming has a flourishing, sustainable economy. They’re not sending Twitter hordes at the speaker of the House in order to reverse the trend of Wyoming’s shrinking small towns. They want to pursue their own ends, driven by an out-of-state agenda, pure and simple. But we shouldn’t let them use Wyoming as a vehicle to achieve those goals. Wyoming politics should be about solving Wyoming’s problems, not someone else’s.