Editorial board: New census figures show Wyoming risks being left behind

The slow growth also suggests that people are interested in more than simply low taxes and few regulations. Lawmakers often point to those factors to argue against changing the status quo. But if success was simply a matter of batting away tax measures and loosening the rules, Wyoming would be flooded with newcomers. Where are they?

Fundamentally, it’s appropriate to ask ourselves two questions: Do we want to grow? And do we want to reach beyond our mineral economic base? There is no wrong answer here. But there are consequences with either choice. And both carry risk.

Of course, the choice isn’t simply a matter of choosing to grow or remaining stagnant. There are ways to achieve the former while still protecting the quiet life and open spaces that Wyomingites hold dear. But that will require accepting some change and being OK with the idea that we could do at least a few things differently without losing the Wyoming way of life.

The risk that comes with change also offers benefits. There would be new amenities and more opportunities. But even more critically, steady growth would mean developing a more stable economy. Energy and fossil fuels would continue to be part of that mix, but also a segment within a broader constellation of opportunity that attracts newcomers while retaining young people.

We should hold on to what makes Wyoming such an amazing place to call home. But that doesn’t prevent us from charting a course that points our state in the direction of greater success. A Wyoming with steady growth — and steady opportunity — is one that can flourish now and into the future.

