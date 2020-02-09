Editorial board: Nichols controversy shows secrecy only causes problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Remember that the university’s first statement to the public gave no indication that the trustees had investigated serious allegations against one of Wyoming’s top – and most highly paid – officials. Instead, the school said the president was simply moving to a faculty position and thanked her for her service.

But that story began to crumble within hours. After all, the campus community was shocked to learn that its popular president, who had steered the university through a difficult round of budget cuts, would no longer be at the helm. The board of trustees remained tight-lipped, but Nichols told the Faculty Senate that she was surprised by the decision, which, she said, she had only recently learned of.

Without good information, the campus community — and people around the state — continued to wonder what had happened at one of Wyoming’s most important institutions. Trustees maintained they could not discuss the decision – or release documents related to it – because it was a personnel matter.

A judge disagreed, reasoning that public officials can’t expect the same degree of privacy that a normal citizen might. Or put another way, the public has a right to know about major decisions surrounding the behavior of leaders at institutions funded by the citizens of Wyoming.