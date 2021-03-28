Editorial board: Now is the time to prepare for wildfire season in Wyoming

It might be hard to remember now, as our yards and green spaces remain buried under still-melting snow, that it’s almost fire season. But Wyoming springs are fickle and fast. Before you know it, the weather will be hot, the skies will be clear and our wildland areas will be quickly drying out.
The historic snow that fell over much of southern and eastern Wyoming earlier this month helped to buoy some lower-than-normal snowpack readings in several of the state’s basins. For example, the Lower North Platte basin went from being 70% of normal to 113% in only two weeks. Several of the state’s other basins are now at or near normal levels including the Upper North Platte, the Tongue and the Powder.
At the same time, the snowpack in other parts of the state remains well below normal, including the Sweetwater and Wind river basins to the west and the Belle Fourche and Cheyenne river basins to the northeast.
Meanwhile, climate projections for Wyoming suggest it will be a hot and dry spring. Forecasts posted Thursday by the National Weather Service’s Riverton office showed Wyoming has a 33% to 50% or greater chance of below normal precipitation in April, May and June. Over that same time period, temperatures across the state are likely to be above average — especially in the southern part of the state.
The upshot? It’s likely to be a warm and dry in the months leading up to fire season. Now is the time to prepare.
For people living in areas where wildland fires are possible, that means creating defensible space around your home and other property. The U.S. Forest Service recommends homeowners eliminate all flammable materials within 10 feet of their houses, while reducing or eliminating surface fuels within 100 feet. The agency also suggests people remove pine needles from gutters and roofs, while pruning the lower limbs of trees at least eight feet above the ground.
Those of us who don’t live in immediate fire danger also have a role to play. Soon, we’ll be heading back outdoors to camp and fish. Please remember to put out campfires before leaving, making sure the flames are completely doused and smothered before moving on. Avoid fires on a windy day, and please observe county fire bans when they inevitably go into effect. The same goes for burning yard waste. And of course, please don’t throw your cigarette out the window or onto the ground.
Last year served as a concerning reminder as to the destructive power of wildfires. The largest wildfire in recent memory in Wyoming ignited in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie. Before it was over, the Mullen Fire consumed more than 175,000 acres of land. Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate, and the fire destroyed more than 60 buildings.
A fire like that on Casper Mountain could cause a distressing amount of damage and suffering. The mountain’s center has not burned in some time, meaning there is plenty of fuel up there. And that area happens to be the most populated part of the mountain.
Wildfires can ignite for any number of reasons, including some, like lightning, which are out of our direct control. But that doesn’t mean we should sit back and hope for the best. We can all work to reduce the likelihood that large swathes of Wyoming are consumed this year when the thermometer rises and the prairie dries out.