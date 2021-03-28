Editorial board: Now is the time to prepare for wildfire season in Wyoming

It might be hard to remember now, as our yards and green spaces remain buried under still-melting snow, that it’s almost fire season. But Wyoming springs are fickle and fast. Before you know it, the weather will be hot, the skies will be clear and our wildland areas will be quickly drying out.

The historic snow that fell over much of southern and eastern Wyoming earlier this month helped to buoy some lower-than-normal snowpack readings in several of the state’s basins. For example, the Lower North Platte basin went from being 70% of normal to 113% in only two weeks. Several of the state’s other basins are now at or near normal levels including the Upper North Platte, the Tongue and the Powder.

At the same time, the snowpack in other parts of the state remains well below normal, including the Sweetwater and Wind river basins to the west and the Belle Fourche and Cheyenne river basins to the northeast.

Meanwhile, climate projections for Wyoming suggest it will be a hot and dry spring. Forecasts posted Thursday by the National Weather Service’s Riverton office showed Wyoming has a 33% to 50% or greater chance of below normal precipitation in April, May and June. Over that same time period, temperatures across the state are likely to be above average — especially in the southern part of the state.

