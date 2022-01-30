Editorial board: Now that we have a superintendent, let's focus on real issues facing our schools

Think for a second: In all of the discussion these past few weeks about Wyoming’s schools superintendent, what’s been missing?

There’s been speculation about who the Wyoming Republican Party would nominate for the post and what kind of educational background those nominees would possess. There’s been a legal fight over the process for selecting the superintendent centered on whether largely populated counties were fairly represented in the decision. There’s been talk of a law that was ruled unconstitutional eight years ago. Somehow, even Merrick Garland’s son-in-law made it into the conversation.

What’s absent in all of that? A discussion of the very real educational issues facing our state. And so we figured it might be helpful, with a new superintendent appointed Thursday by Gov. Mark Gordon, to lay out the challenges Brian Schroeder will be tasked with tackling as he finishes out the last year of former superintendent Jillian Balow’s term. Wyoming’s education system is in many ways at a crossroads. And while Schroeder’s term might be short, the decisions made during that time could reverberate well into the future.

How are we going to pay for all of this?

Wyoming’s enjoyed well-funded schools and low taxes for decades. That’s due to our state’s bounty of natural resources: particularly oil, natural gas and coal. That combination of commodities has paid for teachers, new buildings, new technology and equipment — all without the average Wyomingite needing to dig deep into his or her wallet. But looking ahead, we’re not going to be so fortunate. Fossil fuels aren’t going away, but they will make up a smaller part of the country’s overall energy mix. As they generate less revenue, we’ll be faced with a choice: come up with the money elsewhere or make cuts to the education system. Lawmakers haven’t agreed on a solution, but rest assured, there will come a day when we can no longer put off that difficult decision. And speaking of difficult choices...

How do we prepare our children for Wyoming’s economy of tomorrow?

As our state’s economic fortunes change, and as new technologies emerge, our education system must evolve so that our children continue to thrive. Consider for a moment the technologies that we’ve seen arrive here in just the past few years. Wyoming is home to a growing wind industry, experiments with clean carbon technology and, if things work out, a next generation nuclear power plant. Business leaders are working to attract high-end manufacturing companies to the state along with the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. Are our children learning the skills they’ll need for the world they’ll soon inhabit? Which raises another important point...

How do we attract and retain talented educators?

A few months ago, a group of educators appeared before the Natrona County school board with a simple yet powerful message: teachers are burning out. It’s more than words. We’ve learned of more and more teachers who are planning to retire or switch careers at the end of this school year. That could have real implications on our students. We need teachers with the talent and experience to help our children reach their potential. If we’re losing them to burnout or better opportunities, will our students suffer? Will Wyoming become a less attractive option to young families looking for a life in the Mountain West? And while we’re on that subject...

How will population changes affect Wyoming’s school system?

The 2020 Census showed slow growth in the Equality State. But dig a little deeper, and that growth hides two contrasting trends. Wyoming’s big cities are growing, but many of its small towns are headed in the other direction. In fact, 14 of the 23 counties shrunk over the past decade. What does that mean for how we educate our children? Will declining population in some communities necessitate consolidation of districts? How do we ensure students in small towns get the resources they need if their communities are shrinking?

It’s clear Wyoming’s next superintendent faces some daunting challenges. It’s also clear that many of the biggest questions lingering over our school system are the ones that weren’t focused on during the selection process. But that process is done. Brian Schroeder will oversee our schools for at least the next year. We hope that he’ll focus on the issues that matter the most for Wyoming’s children. There’s pressing concerns ahead. It will take focus and thoughtfulness to meet them head on.

