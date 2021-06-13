Editorial board: Nuclear plant proposal is cause for optimism, but we need details

There are many details left to learn, but at first glance, there is a lot to like about this project. It would mean hundreds of permanent jobs, and many more during construction. It would provide a use for retiring coal plants and the transmission infrastructure that already exists. And it would be an investment in clean energy at a time when demand for it is growing. If the first plant proves safe and effective, it’s quite possible there could be even more investment in our state.

Still, there are questions that need answering. For example, what kind of workforce is needed to build and operate this generation of nuclear power plant? Do our workers possess the right training, or do we need to provide that now so we’re ready? And while we’re discussing our workforce, what’s a realistic expectation for jobs?

And then there is the question of safety. Nuclear power fell out of favor in the 1980s after the Chernobyl disaster and the accident at Three Mile Island. A nuclear accident has the potential to cause environmental damage that will outlive all of us. In the worst-case scenario, it could sicken or kill people. We need an accurate, honest assessment of the risks involved in this venture.