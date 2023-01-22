Editorial board: On postpartum care and abortion ban, lawmakers lacking in consistency

Actions carry consequences. That seems like a basic concept, and one that most of our elected leaders would agree with. If you make a choice, you have to accept the results that follow. If you decide, for example, to reduce the size of the fire department, you bear responsibility if response times slow and homes burn.

So far this session, we’ve seen examples where lawmakers want a policy without having to deal with the likely result. That truth played out during the recent debate over whether to pass legislation extending postpartum benefits to mothers on Medicaid from 60 days to a year.

Until the pandemic, mothers with low enough incomes to qualify for Medicaid coverage would keep those benefits for two months after delivery. The federal government extended that period to a year as one of many relief measures, and some in Wyoming would like to keep it that way. Improving access to postpartum checkups, breastfeeding support and other screenings would benefit both babies and the roughly 1,250 moms in Wyoming who would qualify, advocates say.

The measure received the support of Gov. Mark Gordon. While the Republican governor has been skeptical of expanding entitlements, he centered his support in his pro-life views (Gordon signed Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban into law last year). This makes philosophical sense. If you believe that abortion should not be permitted because unborn life is precious, it stands to reason that you’d want to support that new life once it emerges into the world. And a healthy mother is more likely to ensure that new life flourishes.

But during debate on the bill, some of the Legislature’s more passionate critics of abortion also turned out to be critical of spending more money to cover the postpartum medical needs of poor mothers. Most notably, freshman Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, made a point of explicitly rejecting the notion that opposing abortion requires someone to back programs that support new babies and their mothers.

“Arguing that if you’re pro-life you have to be for the expansion of entitlement programs does not follow,” Ward said. “Cain commented to God, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ The obvious answer is no. No, I am not my brother’s keeper. But just don’t kill him.”

But our obligation to one another is greater than “just don’t kill him.” Scripture requires us to take care of the least of these. Ward, a vocally devout Christian, should understand this better than most and should be the first to recognize we do have a moral obligation to support those who have more difficult lives than our own. The hypocrisy is galling.

Three of the four lawmakers who sought to defeat the postpartum bill in committee (Ward and Reps. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne, and Sarah Penn, R-Lander) and are also co-sponsoring legislation that would eliminate rape and incest as exemptions to a state abortion ban. They want the government to require a woman to carry her rapist’s baby to term, but don’t believe the same government has an obligation to provide that woman with medical care, beyond 60 days, as she recovers.

Wyomingites pride ourselves on the concept of neighbors helping neighbors. We hold up cowboys ideals of doing the right thing. But celebrating those ideals rings hollow when they’re not backed by action. If you craft a policy with consequences, you can’t look the other way when the bill comes due. Actions carry consequences.