Editorial board: Ongoing conflicts show need for change in Wyoming GOP

On the surface, the Wyoming Republican Party appears to be a healthy juggernaut.

After all, the GOP here is the overwhelmingly dominant political force. The state’s congressional delegation is exclusively Republican, as are Wyoming’s top five elected officials. The Legislature is bright red. So is the state as a whole, outside of a few blue enclaves in the towns of Jackson and Laramie.

But while the Republican Party is certainly ascendant in Wyoming, that success hasn’t been able to mask the dysfunction that’s occurred in the past year among the party’s most involved members. Last week, the party convention was marred by a fight and threats of lawsuits. The division between the far right and more moderate elements continues to widen, as does the gap between large and small counties. It seems, without a serious challenge from the Democrats, the Wyoming Republican Party is intent on battling itself.

Of course, most voters are less passionate about politics than those attending political conventions. They might cast ballots on Election Day, but they’re less likely to care much about party bylaws. One might ask why it matters if a relatively small group of Republicans can’t get along with one another.