Editorial board: Our public schools face serious issues and it's past time we focus on them

If you attended Natrona County School Board meetings this year, you might have wondered whether library books are the most pressing educational issue facing our community. Meeting after meeting, we listened to a group of parents complain about two LGBTQ books that they consider sexually inappropriate for students. Three parents who ran for school board made getting rid of the books a centerpiece of their campaigns, with two of them winning in a 15-candidate race.

The issue finally came to a head on Nov. 28, when the school board voted to keep the volumes at Kelly Walsh High School, with one condition: Parents will be given an opt-in option if their kids want to access the books. The board also passed stricter requirements for buying controversial books for libraries. And the district will now maintain online lists of library books for parents to review.

After the vote, Debbie McCullar, a retired teacher and outgoing school board member, had a departing message for Mary Schmidt, one of the Moms for Liberty parents who crusaded against the library books and won election. Schmidt and those like her, McCullar said, brought non-issues and politics to the nonpartisan school board, causing division while accusing opponents – including dedicated and beloved educators – of “sexualizing” children.

The library book issue has caused unnecessary division and strife in our community. And, unfortunately, the process has played out in other Wyoming communities, with the outgoing superintendent of schools fanning the flames at every opportunity.

But just as importantly, this issue has proven to be a huge distraction. While school board meetings and politicians focus on fear, we lose time and energy that could have been devoted to the very real issues facing our education system. And while these issues may not play as well on social media, they could actually harm students’ abilities to learn.

First, there is the problem of how to pay for Wyoming’s public school system over the long-term. While our revenue picture has improved from 2020, the long-term trends in energy suggest we will have an increasingly hard time funding public education. Of course, our leaders have known this for some time, but they’ve avoided hard choices between raising taxes and making painful cuts. Is it any wonder that some would like to focus on distractions like library books that are hardly checked out?

The funding problem has become such an issue that the Wyoming Education Association has filed suit against the state over it. And the legal battle, which stems from a series of Wyoming Supreme Court cases requiring that schools are funded equitably across the state, isn’t likely to be resolved anytime soon.

Wyoming also faces a serious teacher morale issue. A survey earlier this year found a shocking two-thirds of teachers would quit if they could. And that poll occurred before teachers were regularly being accused of “sexualizing” students – certainly a demoralizing and insulting thing for an educator to be accused of. Wyoming already has difficulty attracting and retaining teachers. Losing valuable educators will make it harder for students to realize their full potential.

We could go on. A growing number of students are reporting mental health issues. Others are falling behind on test scores and other measures of achievement. Students have brought guns to Natrona County High School twice this fall, prompting fears about school safety. Removing two library books from one high school in one Wyoming town won’t fix any of those issues. In fact, the distraction of those books allows the other problems to fester.

The day after this editorial runs, the new school board members will take their seats. Now that campaigning is done and the book issue is decided, we hope they’ll tackle the truly challenging issues facing our education system. Students deserve enthusiastic teachers and well-funded schools. Those are where we should be focusing our energy.