Editorial board: People who quietly kept our state running deserve our thanks

Many of us work from home these days. When the pandemic emerged in March, we grabbed our laptops from the office and set up a workspace on the kitchen table, in the basement or perhaps an extra bedroom. We learned to Zoom, message one another via Slack and spend the business day in a pair of comfortable sweatpants.
Some of us have remained at work, but have a cozy office where we can perform our jobs without having to wear a mask often or make frequent use of hand sanitizer. It’s not quite as sheltered as a home, but we get to choose when and where we have contact with the public, and by extension, the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus.
Many Wyomingites aren’t that lucky. Regardless of whether COVID-19 cases are rising or hospitals are filling, they show up for work and interact with large groups of people. Think of the person who bagged your groceries, made your coffee or changed a bedpan at your mother’s nursing home. Think of the cafeteria worker at your child’s school or the mechanic who serviced your car.
This work is often grueling and tedious and thankless. It’s work where afterwards the knee aches and the wrist is sore and still you do it again the next day. It’s also work that’s essential for our society to function. We need someone to drive heavy equipment in the mine, to ring up our purchases at the gas station, to show up at our home when a pipe leaks or the heater won’t light.
Despite all that, the people who do these jobs rarely get recognition, even when that work has been performed during a deadly pandemic.
And so it’s important, as this year winds down and we prepare for another circuit around the sun, to thank all of the people whose work has helped to keep our communities and our state running. We want to recognize those who came to work each day, even when the virus was running wild in our state and we didn’t know if infections would ever slow down. We want to applaud all of the countless acts that went unnoticed but were necessary for life to remain at least somewhat normal.
In a few days, we’ll finally turn the page on 2020 — a year most of us would like to forget. But before we do, we want to say thank you to everyone who helped us get through it in some small but important way. Here’s hoping next year is a little easier on you and all of us.