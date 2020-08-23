Editorial board: Police must be more transparent about recent shooting in Casper

Although police did not identify her as such, the woman on the video who was brought out in handcuffs was the hostage. The department released a one-page statement four days after the incident, but it said nothing about how she was shot or by whom. In fact, the statement does not directly say she was shot, instead it mentions, in the passive voice, that she was bleeding from gunshot wounds. When a journalist pressed the department spokeswoman on this point, she said authorities were still investigating who shot the woman. Fair enough. Why not mention that fact in the department’s press release?

The statement left out other crucial facts – ones that are not in dispute. It failed to acknowledge that the hostage was brought out in handcuffs and left bound while police tended to her wounds. If not for the bystander’s video, we wouldn’t know that happened. Why didn’t police feel obligated to address this?

The statement also failed to explain who shot the suspect. Again it uses the passive voice: “One suspect was killed during the incident.” When asked why that information was left out, a police spokeswoman told a journalist authorities were still investigating who shot the man. Fair enough. Why not mention that fact in the department’s press release?