Editorial board: Police should release footage from arrest that prompted excessive force complaint

But the Legislature’s mistake doesn’t absolve the police in Casper of the responsibility to do the right thing now. There is nothing stopping them from releasing the footage.

Police know that. Earlier this month, the department changed its story. Officials no longer argued that the law left them unable to release the footage. Instead, they claimed that releasing it was too much work. Specifically, they said that the department didn’t have the resources to protect the identities of the members of the public who were filmed by blurring them out in the footage.

To be blunt, we don’t buy this explanation. First, the department has released dozens of slickly produced videos in the past few years. It apparently has the resources to make a video with drone footage of its patrol cars arranged in a heart shape. It has the resources to record its officers eating spicy peppers. And it has the resources to produce an elaborate lip sync video featuring more drone footage, multiple locations, costumes, dozens of extras, dozens of uniformed officers, cameos from other agencies and a fake newscast. Clearly, the department has the resources to blur some faces if necessary.