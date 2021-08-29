Editorial board: Politicians who push voter fraud conspiracies are hurting our state

Then there is Rep. Chip Neimann, R-Hulettt, who faced blowback from his Republican colleagues when he pushed an election reform pledge because, as he wrote in an email to lawmakers, “Wyoming has struggled with primary election integrity.” That effort also prompted pushback from the county clerks who work quietly and tirelessly to ensure that Wyoming election system continues to be secure.

“We have worked our tails off to make sure that you have good elections, and we have not heard one single, solitary substantiated complaint that we have done something wrong,” Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz told a legislative committee. “So until we hear that, I think the legislative body really needs to consider what laws you pass to correct something that isn’t wrong.”

Lawmakers who are pushing the idea that Wyoming’s election system isn’t secure say they are responding to concerns from their constituents. And there is likely some truth in that. Misinformation about the 2020 election is rampant. But the responsible thing to do would be to educate residents on the myriad steps that Wyoming takes to ensure our elections are secure, rather than indulging in conspiracies.