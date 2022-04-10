Editorial board: Problems with Wyoming's rental relief program should be quickly addressed

After the COVID-19 pandemic sent the economy into a tailspin, Congress enacted a system to help struggling renters stay in their homes: the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Nationally, lawmakers earmarked $46 billion to assist low-income tenants in paying their rent.

The program offers several benefits. Along with covering rent, the relief funding can be used to move into a new apartment, pay utilities or take care of previous housing costs — even at places where they no longer live. Those who qualify can receive up to 18 months of assistance.

For some, the program has been a lifeline, a way to keep a roof over their heads during a time of so much economic suffering. And in Wyoming, there’s plenty of funding to go around.

In fact, the state gave back $168 million in first-round federal rental relief money because it wasn’t being used, and because the restrictions around it were too cumbersome. Wyoming received another $152 million for rental relief that won’t expire until 2025.

But accessing the money has proven difficult for many. Recent reporting by Star-Tribune staff writer Mary Steurer highlighted an application process that is “lengthy, confusing and prone to pitfalls.” Those problems have made it harder for renters to access aid. It’s been so frustrating to some landlords that they’ve stopped renting to those who use the program, defeating the entire purpose of the effort.

Landlords and tenants have reported multiple problems. Applicants told Steurer that even simple paperwork mistakes can take weeks to resolve. A scanned document that’s too fuzzy is enough to slow the process. The complaints aren’t coming from just tenants. Last month, the Department of Family Services, which administers the program for Wyoming, held a virtual town hall that attracted about 150 landlords. They expressed frustration with a system in which even minor errors left applications in limbo.

Other complaints centered on the lack of information concerning where an application was in the pipeline. There is a website that can track what stage the paperwork is in, but it doesn’t offer many details. An informational phone line, meanwhile, spurred complaints of excessive waits.

The cumbersome system is having real consequences for renters who need the aid. It’s not just that they have to wait for lengthy periods. It’s that the system is so unwieldy that it’s prompting some landlords to no longer accept potential tenants who use the program. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. The rental market is tight in Wyoming, and landlords may have multiple tenants to choose from for a unit. Why pick a tenant who carries the risk of a lengthy bureaucratic wait? Steurer spoke with multiple Casper renters who said they were pre-approved for the program, but couldn’t find a landlord who would take them.

We recognize that the department wants to ensure that the money is spent appropriately and effectively. We also understand that quickly starting up a major program is bound to be difficult.

But given that this program doesn’t expire for another three years, it’s essential that these issues get addressed. Simple mistakes shouldn’t take weeks to resolve. Communication problems can be fixed.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was established to help renters. There’s evidence now that the difficulties surrounding it are bad enough that landlords are simply avoiding renters who use it. That needs to change now. At stake is more than $150 million in aid and housing for vulnerable Wyomingites.

Two years have passed since the pandemic began.

It’s time for the state to do better.

