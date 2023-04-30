For most of us, attending school involved being part of the crowd. We began with a set of classmates in elementary school, and for the most part, we graduated high school with the same students. We progressed at the same pace as our classmates, too. The really smart kids advanced to the next grade at the same time as the students who found academic life more challenging. Students on track to attend college worked at roughly the same pace as those who planned to get a trade job after high school.

That system still exists in Wyoming schools, but possibly not for much longer. The state’s top educational institutions recently agreed to partner on a series of pilot projects that would upend the existing system in favor of one centered around competency-based learning. For the first time, the Wyoming Board of Education, the state Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office are formally partnering on the effort.

What is competency-based learning? It’s a system based on individual student progress rather than one that advances students based on the time they’ve been in school. That approach, while it might be unfamiliar to many of us, has advantages over a traditional system. It’s more flexible, for one, meaning students can advance when they’re ready, rather than when a specific period of time has passed. It also allows students to pursue more of what interests them.

Plus, it acknowledges an important reality that led many of us to struggle during our own time in school: We all learn differently. Some of us flourish in a traditional setting, taking notes as teachers speak and then testing to show our mastery of a subject. But others retain more through experiential learning, working with our hands rather than a pencil and a notebook. Under this new system, a student might earn credits by working for a state agency on research rather than by taking tests in a classroom.

The concept is certainly intriguing. And we’re glad to see our educational leaders focused on improving our school system rather than wasting time on distracting fights like the former superintendent (no one seems to be talking about those “apocalyptic” changes to USDA policies anymore). But we’d like to see more details as this initial work progresses. This would be a dramatic reworking of our school system, which requires transparency and public participation to succeed.

It’s also essential that teachers play a role in this change. After all, they are the ones who would be tasked with implementing it. There needs to be buy-in from teachers for it to succeed, and that buy-in comes through ownership in the process. But just as importantly, teachers are the closest ones to the classroom. They know things that an administrator or other official may not.

There’s also the question of cost. There’s no price tag yet for this educational remake. But that cost means state lawmakers will have to go along with the plan by appropriating funds for it. That will be no small feat in a statehouse that’s been bitterly divided over the question of spending.

But that’s no reason not to explore this system more fully. Even the most ardent supporters of public schools would acknowledge that our existing system isn’t perfect. Not enough of our students are meeting performance goals. Too many of them are still being left behind. That’s why the backers of this system deserve credit for asking a simple but essential question: Can we be doing better? Pursuing this new approach will almost certainly provide some answers.