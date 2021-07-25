Editorial board: Prospect of change at UW is positive

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board of trustees should expect nothing less than a fully detailed plan of the changes to be made; an “in-the-trenches-how-to” plan to fill out the package of ideas we have already heard. Anything less will be met with resistance by those who must work together to implement any successful effort.

Change is frightening. One of the most frightening is that the current generous mineral tax support of education is likely unsustainable into the future. Wyoming will not have the funding for every school in the state to offer the same full slate of courses as every other school in the state.

We can’t talk about changes in programs and the need to diversify the economy without looking at the state’s educational opportunities. As part of any forward-looking plan, the university must consider their relationship with community colleges, how they work together on common goals, sharing tools like Internet classes and specializing where it makes sense.

And keep in mind these higher education institutions provide significant support and many of the teachers and staff to Wyoming’s K-12 system. The impact of any changes cannot be overstated. So this plan needs to be more than something thrown at the wall to see if it sticks.