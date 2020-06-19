Editorial board: Protesters' stories highlight need to fight racism in Wyoming

“Every time I go to the store, some people don’t look at me, or they look at me like I’m nothing,” she said.

This must change, and each of us must be part of that change. Racism clearly exists in Wyoming, so it’s not enough to say, “I’m not racist, so this isn’t about me.” If it is a Wyoming problem, then it’s incumbent on all Wyomingites, most of whom are white, to be part of the solution.

Part of that solution is listening to what others are saying. And Wednesday’s protest and subsequent march across Casper sent a powerful message. It also showed that we have the capacity to listen and to create a space where listening can happen.

The march was originally intended to simply travel from David Street Station to the Hall of Justice. But marchers decided to continue the protest, walking across Casper and back again via East Second Street – one of the busiest roads in our city. Doing so, they reasoned, would force people to consider and confront the racism that exists here.