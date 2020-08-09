Editorial board: Questions remain over Wyoming Medical Center deal

The deal is complicated, even for an agreement involving hospitals and health systems. That’s in part because while Wyoming Medical Center is a nonprofit, its facilities and land are owned by the citizens of Natrona County. The county provides the building to the hospital in exchange for Wyoming Medical providing indigent and prisoner care. That means the decision rests not just with hospital executives and their board of directors, but with the five elected county commissioners.

The deal, as it’s now laid out, would see Banner Health paying $157 million to buy WMC’s land, equipment and facilities. The county would keep most of that money, but $37 million would end up at the hospital’s foundation. Banner would also take care of the $50 million debt the hospital amassed by building its West Tower and buying one of its competitors: Mountain View Regional Hospital.

On the surface, the deal appears to solve multiple issues. The county gets a cash infusion amid an economic decline. A huge chunk of debt is wiped away by a hospital that suffered greatly when the coronavirus pandemic led to a temporary halt in elective surgeries and patient visits. But we have reservations about making such a dramatic move – especially at the speed that the agreement is now moving.