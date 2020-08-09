Editorial board: Questions remain over Wyoming Medical Center deal

It’s not an exaggeration to say Wyoming Medical Center is one of Casper’s most important institutions. If you live in central Wyoming and you’re reading this, chances are your path has somehow crossed with Wyoming’s biggest hospital. Perhaps your children were born there. Perhaps your dad’s heart surgery took place there. Or maybe you were a patient, receiving care for a broken leg, an allergic reaction or chronic illness.
And Wyoming Medical Center’s importance stretches well beyond Casper’s city limits. Its emergency department serves the entire region. People from all over the state turn to it for specialty care.
Moreover, the medical center is an economic driver for the city. Casper might be known as the Oil City, but along with the energy industry, health care is a key part of the city’s economic engine. Consider that a town of only 60,000 people is home to a pair of acute-care hospitals, a rehabilitation hospital, a behavioral health institution and a cancer center. Wyoming Medical Center is at the center of that constellation of care.
For some time, we’ve known that Wyoming Medical Center might affiliate with a larger institution. Such partnerships are becoming more common, and they can offer advantages such as expanded buying power and a larger medical network. But last month we learned that the deal now being considered extends beyond a mere affiliation. Instead, Banner Health, an Arizona-based hospital giant, wants to buy Wyoming Medical Center.
The deal is complicated, even for an agreement involving hospitals and health systems. That’s in part because while Wyoming Medical Center is a nonprofit, its facilities and land are owned by the citizens of Natrona County. The county provides the building to the hospital in exchange for Wyoming Medical providing indigent and prisoner care. That means the decision rests not just with hospital executives and their board of directors, but with the five elected county commissioners.
The deal, as it’s now laid out, would see Banner Health paying $157 million to buy WMC’s land, equipment and facilities. The county would keep most of that money, but $37 million would end up at the hospital’s foundation. Banner would also take care of the $50 million debt the hospital amassed by building its West Tower and buying one of its competitors: Mountain View Regional Hospital.
On the surface, the deal appears to solve multiple issues. The county gets a cash infusion amid an economic decline. A huge chunk of debt is wiped away by a hospital that suffered greatly when the coronavirus pandemic led to a temporary halt in elective surgeries and patient visits. But we have reservations about making such a dramatic move – especially at the speed that the agreement is now moving.
For one, we need to know more about how this will impact patients and their pocketbooks. Studies have shown deals of this variety can reduce operating costs by a sizable margin. But those savings haven’t resulted in price decreases for patients. In fact, hospital mergers tend to increase the average prices for services. And where will that money be going? When a patient receives care at Wyoming Medical Center, the money stays in the community. What will happen when the hospital’s owner is based in Arizona?
We also worry about control. Right now, Wyoming Medical Center is overseen by Wyomingites. It’s managed by people who understand our community because they live and work here. It’s reasonable to question whether an out-of-town owner will have the same focus as leadership turns over in coming decades. This is important because, over time, it will be their hospital to manage, not ours.
We also wonder about the necessity of a deal now. As a nonprofit, the hospital must share information with the public about its finances. That information shows that WMC has been a very profitable institution. Supporters of the agreement say that the economics of health care are changing and the future isn’t necessarily as rosy as the past. This is a pivotal turning point because it is a sale, not a partnership. But is now, amid so much uncertainty, the best time to make a decision of this importance?
Ultimately, the county commissioners will decide whether the sale of Wyoming Medical Center is right for the community the hospital serves. Given the scale of the deal, they must proceed cautiously and thoughtfully. They, and the public, must ask questions. And the hospital’s leaders must answer them. The consequences of a sale could be felt long after this pandemic subsides and our economy picks up. We must get this right.
