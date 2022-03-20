Editorial board: Redistricting process became about serving lawmakers, not the public

Two hours before midnight on March 11, lawmakers struck a deal. It took months of discussions, tens of thousands of dollars and plenty of cast aside maps, but Wyoming finally had new legislative districts. (In fact, three more than before, thought we can discuss the merits of growing state government another time.)

Legislators may have breathed a sigh of relief having just met the constitutional deadline, but it came at a cost. A process that started in the public culminated in a deal reached behind closed doors. And that deal included alterations that were motivated less about representing Wyoming’s changing population and more about protecting incumbents. Because the populations of some districts weren’t proportional, it also opened the door to a possible lawsuit on equal representation grounds, assuming Gov. Mark Gordon signs off on the process.

In a legislative session defined by a series of controversial bills, redistricting may have appeared academic or even boring to an observer. But it’s a critical process that ultimately affects the entire state. Once a decade, we have a census. That census reveals changes in population. This time around, Wyoming’s numbers showed that its largest communities grew over the past decade, while its rural places shrunk. Redistricting is the process of redrawing the state’s legislative map in light of those changes.

The redistricting process is guided by the idea that the legislative map should reflect the realities of the state. That means districts that are compact, contiguous, substantially equal and reflect communities of interest. Finally, the process should not dilute the voting power of minority groups.

Read those priorities again. You’ll note that there’s nothing listed about ensuring that a lawmaker keeps his or her seat. There’s nothing about guaranteeing that two incumbents won’t have to face off against one another after maps are redrawn. It makes no mention of ensuring that lawmakers get to keep the neighborhoods they want or that their relatives get to vote for them. But as the process played out, those goals seemed at times to win out over the stated priorities.

At one point, for example, Cheyenne’s Latino community was split unfavorably so that two sitting lawmakers would not have to run against one another. Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill told the Star-Tribune one criteria of the process was looking at existing seats and not affecting them if possible. The impulse isn’t surprising. Lawmakers are voting on their own legislative districts. Make too many of them unhappy, and you won’t have the votes to pass the final map. That raises the likelihood that conflicts of interest will exist.

Those weren’t the only priorities that seemed to change as the process unfolded. When redistricting began, lawmakers stressed the importance of public input. They met in public, discussed changes in public and let the public share its thoughts. In fact, the state even created an online portal, at the cost of $40,000, so that average residents could submit their own maps.

But as the work neared its conclusion, the public’s input was too often cast aside. The Senate passed a map dramatically different than the one agreed upon in the House, and one that risked a court challenge because the ratio of constituents to representatives was out of balance in some places.

“They’re really disappointed,” said Mary Lankford, a lobbyist for the Wyoming County Clerks Association, of the clerks who had been involved in the process up until then. “They worked really hard during the interim with the public, and in two days all their work has been ignored and gone.”

The fact that the Senate adopted a map much different than the House led to a conference committee of lawmakers tasked with reconciling the differences. But the negotiations of conference committees often take place out of the public’s view. In other words, a process that began in the sunshine finished in a backroom at the Wyoming Capitol.

But process is critical. Transparency is more than a buzzword. It lends legitimacy to the effort. And when it’s diminished, and when lawmakers drift from the stated priorities, the public comes out on the losing end.

These sorts of problems have motivated some states to change how redistricting is performed. Instead of lawmakers drawing their own districts, independent panels perform the work in some places. That’s not to say those panels are apolitical — someone has to appoint the committee members, after all. But it’s worth considering whether there are better ways to perform this work. Clearly, there is room for improvement.

